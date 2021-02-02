Sections
Police: Little Rock man faces capital murder charge in baby's death

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 12:30 p.m.
Justin Carr ( Pulaski County sheriff's office )

A Little Rock man is facing a capital murder charge in the death of a three-month-old girl, police said Tuesday.

Justin Carr, 37, was arrested Friday and was initially charged with first-degree battery, according to a news release by Little Rock police. Carr’s charges were upgraded to capital murder after the baby died Monday, the release states.

The baby’s mother brought her three-month old daughter to Arkansas Children’s Hospital early Friday. The girl was experiencing breathing problems, had bruises on her arms and legs, and appeared to be unresponsive, a police report states.

The girl also suffered traumatic brain injuries, police said.

The baby's mother told officers her daughter was fine when she left for work, but when she returned home the child was unconscious and had severe bruising, according to the report.

Police said Carr told officers he was with his other daughter when the baby was injured, and that the three-month old was unresponsive when he woke up.

Carr was booked into Pulaski County jail on Friday, where he remained early Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. He faces one count of capital murder, the roster indicates, and no bond was listed.

