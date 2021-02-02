Little Rock police search for driver in hit-and-run

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Little Rock police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian Monday night, police said.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Baseline and South Heights roads, police said.
The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital, according to police.
Police believe the vehicle involved is a newer model sedan, possibly silver or gray, with two doors.
