Little Rock police search for driver in hit-and-run

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run with a pedestrian Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Baseline and South Heights roads, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Police believe the vehicle involved is a newer model sedan, possibly silver or gray, with two doors.