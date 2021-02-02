Recent events driving students to Black history, professors say

Pamela Steen, 44, of Pine Bluff walks with her son Qwun'Don Marks, 20, a sophomore psychology major on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

On the heels of change in leadership at the White House and after months of racial reckoning across the United States, students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff thirst for more knowledge of African American history, faculty members say.

Kevin Butler, a history professor at the university, says he notices "a lot of interest" in the topic as February -- known as Black History Month -- has arrived.

"African American history is very important," Butler said. "It's something every American should have some knowledge of. It's important to our young people. It's important to our students at UAPB but especially with UAPB being an HBCU (historically Black college or university). We're fortunate more and more research is being done on African American history and we're learning more about African American history and it's being incorporated more and more into education, as far as I know, into all levels. The history department at UAPB tries to immerse our students in as much as we can."

Internet resources such as "The History Makers" series on YouTube and online encyclopedias are readily available for a younger generation seeking more knowledge, Butler said.

Events such as the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked worldwide outrage against systemic racism, and even moments of social change such as Howard University graduate Kamala Harris' inauguration as vice president have caught the attention of students, said Jerry Ingram, chairman of UAPB's Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

"Students are very much interested and paying attention," Ingram said. "The more we can help them learn and process information, it's very helpful."

February has been federally recognized as Black History Month since 1976 and grew out of Negro History Week, which was developed by historian Carter G. Woodson 50 years earlier, according to multiple sources. Woodson reportedly picked February because of the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and escaped slave Frederick Douglass (Feb. 14), both abolitionists.

Qwun'Don Marks, 20, a sophomore psychology major from Pine Bluff, said he believes negative events impacting Black Americans can be prevented with further knowledge in Black history.

"For me, experiencing everything in 2020 that happened was bad, but when you think about it, history just repeats itself, so for us Black people specifically, we have to stand strong for each other, but sadly every time a white man kills a Black man, that's the only time Black people want to gather with each other," Marks said. "But, I say in the instance of 2021 like the incident we had on Jan. 6 (U.S. Capitol riot) – a very messed-up situation – I still feel like to this day Black lives don't matter. It only matters when we come together and really act a fool, but I can honestly say now, not too many people care too much about what happened in the past. It's a few that do but some don't. But I feel like we're growing and getting better with it as far as people in office."

Marks noted the election of the Rev. Raphael Warnock, who pastors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s home church in Atlanta, as Georgia's first Black senator and Harris' ascension as the first Black, South Asian and woman vice president as signs of progress.

"All of that is great to see, but to keep that going, Black people have to keep pushing and striving for the things we're striving for now," Marks said. "We can do whatever. Everybody looks for us to do everything. We can do whatever we put our minds to.

"If you know your history, you can prevent a lot [of problems] but you have certain people out here who don't care. They want to cause havoc."

Marks' mother, Pamela Steen, 44, said she doesn't remember learning much Black history in school but recalls picking up on it after school.

"It's very important to know our history and a lot of stuff we invented to make changes," Steen said. "It's important because you want your kids to be successful. You tell them about what we invented and we did this, so you kind of encourage them to do the same. It's very important to me."

Steen said her son learned much about Black history on his own, as she was a single mother with two kids working while going to school.

Loron Pierce, 20, a sophomore science education major from Fordyce, said much of what he learned regarding Black history while in grade school was about King, the civil-rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. Pierce said he's also aware of recent events and national discussions on race resulting from them.

"Now that I think about it, the stuff that happened in 2020 and the stuff that's been going on now, it's a good time for Black history, specifically," Pierce said.

No matter what, Black history is important, said Witnie Gilliland, 25, a Project Search intern from White Hall. Gilliland said she didn't learn much about it in school but knew about the civil-rights movement figures Rosa Parks and King.

"I'd like to know everything that happened with Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, what all led up to that and how it would be today if everything was still like that," Gilliland said.

The students and faculty members shared their thoughts about Black history knowledge at a time when a Republican state representative is pushing a bill that would prohibit The 1619 Project curriculum, which addresses slavery in the U.S. and is derived from a 2019 special issue of The New York Times Magazine, from being taught in public schools.

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, has spoken in opposition of the bill sponsored by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle.

Not many 20-year-olds know as much Black history as they need to right now, Pierce said.

"We need our schools to show us and expose us to more Black history," he said. "This year is a great example [for us] to improve our intellectual Black history. It'll help us more, especially the younger generation coming up. They're really not being exposed to Black history, but they're being exposed to everything going on right now."

Information from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette was used in this story.