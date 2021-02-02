TELEVISION: Recommendations help TV watchers keep it 'real'

Symone, a drag queen who grew up in Conway, appears in the 13th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” She is the first contestant from Arkansas on the series. (Photo courtesy VH1/RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Netflix's "Bling Empire," which follows an impossibly wealthy group of Asians and Asian Americans living it up in Los Angeles, has become the latest reality TV sensation. It's a glitzy and extravagant universe where drama can erupt over everything from a love triangle to a calculated place setting, making it easy to burn through those 10 episodes quickly.

We've got you covered, though, with a list of recommendations for your next reality TV obsession.

"Nailed It!"

Reality competition shows used to focus on those who had mastered trades such as baking or singing — or both. But the internet (and "American Idol") showed us that the inverse could be just as fun. Enter this delightful competition series, which showcases some of the ugliest and aww-inspiring (not a typo!) cake disasters in modern history. The contestants' pitiful creations may fall flat but spirited host Nicole Byer, who landed a historic Emmy nomination last year, will never fail you. (Streaming on Netflix)

"Married at First Sight"

The best and worst of human nature comes through in Lifetime's addictive series, which sets out to make matrimonial matches out of complete strangers. (Streaming on Netflix and Lifetime)

"The Great British Baking Show"

A baking competition where the contestants actually get along and the judging panel is there to support participants rather than roast (caramelize, if we're being technical) them like the top layer of a crème brûlée. Sounds far-fetched, right? Well there's no need to imagine it: There are 11 seasons of GBBS to date, though you'll need a mix of services to see them all. (Streaming on Netflix and PBS Living)

"Queer Eye"

In this Emmy-winning reboot of Bravo's groundbreaking makeover show, the Fab Five — Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk — share their own struggles and triumphs while helping people upgrade more than just their frumpy wardrobes. Expect to cry multiple times while watching the first five seasons. (Streaming on Netflix)

"Below Deck"

In need of an escape? Hop aboard the luxury yachts of this widely watched Bravo show-turned-franchise, which follows fresh-faced crew members who live, work and play together while taking care of their very wealthy guests. As one Bravo exec put it in a 2019 interview with The Washington Post's Hank Stuever, "it's a recipe for fascinating human behavior." (Streaming on Peacock and Hulu)

"Love Is Blind"

Shippable couples who fall in love with each other in one episode — and actually stand a chance? We were skeptics until we saw this absorbing dating show. (Streaming on Netflix)

"Tidying Up With Marie Kondo"

We're even more grateful for Marie Kondo's levelheaded storage solutions amid a global pandemic that has relegated many of us to our homes. A must-watch if you need to declutter your home — or your mind. (Streaming on Netflix)

"Selling Sunset"

This Netflix gem revolves around the real estate agents at a West Hollywood brokerage firm that deals in swanky properties across Los Angeles. Come for the luxe listings, stay for the petty drama: Last season's story lines included a fallout between two fan-favorite agents and Chrishell Stause's unexpected divorce from "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley. (Streaming on Netflix)

"Blown Away"

Heat puns and craftsmanship abound in this series, which pits glass-blowing artists against one another as they transform "hot blobs" (to borrow one contestant's words) of molten glass into stunning creations. The competition unfolds under the watchful eyes of host Nick Uhas, artist-professor Katherine Gray and a guest evaluator handpicked for each episode. Critics have been blown away by the series, which recently returned for its second season and carries a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Streaming on Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

After more than a dozen seasons, a handful of spinoffs, multiple Emmys and countless memes, this VH1 series has become almost as iconic as its stylish host. Werk. (Streaming on Hulu and CBS All Access; select seasons on VH1) Editor's note: Bonus! Season 13 contestant Symone — aka Reggie Gavin — is the first queen to represent Arkansas and is doing the state proud, according to the "RuPaul's Drag Race" fan site: "Symone broke several records by winning a lip sync for her life in episode 1, a lip sync for the win in episode 2 and the Maxi Challenge in episode 4."

"The Bachelor"

ABC's wildly popular dating series — which started a franchise and a fandom — is a classic we just can't leave off this list. The current season features the show's first Black bachelor, Matt Johnson, and enough producer-stirred drama to keep us in it for the long haul. (Season 25 streaming on Hulu and ABC.com; select seasons streaming on HBO Max)