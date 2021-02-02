School sees uptick of positive behavior

From left, Debra Bell, learning lab teacher, and Andrew Roshell III, behavior support specialist, display items for students behaving well. (Special to The Commercial)

The Cardinal Positive Behavior Interventions and Support or PBIS, store at James Matthews Elementary School is seeing an increase in student traffic, indicating that negative behavior is on the decline, according to a news release.

The PBIS store at the Dollarway School District site is for students who are showing positive behavior.

Debra Bell, a learning lab teacher who has been with the district five years, is in charge of the store.

"PBIS has been wonderful for our scholars this year," Bell said. "It has inspired them to put forth their best efforts in order to earn points from staff and use those points to get items at the store."

The store offers a variety of items that students enjoy and is open during regular school hours.

"Teachers and staff find the idea of the store a helpful tool in encouraging and rewarding good behavior," according to the release.