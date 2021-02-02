Silver prices hit 8-year high

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, May 9, 2007, Silver bullion, bars weighing five kilograms each, are displayed in the trading room of the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany. Silver futures jumped more than 10% on Monday Feb. 1, 2021, following strong gains over the weekend.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, FILE)

NEW YORK -- The erratic trading in shares of underdog companies such as GameStop that turned markets combustible last week appears to have migrated to commodities, sending silver prices surging to an eight-year high.

Silver futures jumped 9% on Monday to $29.27 per ounce, with #silversqueeze trending on Twitter. That exuberance spread to companies that mine precious metals, especially silver. Shares of Pan American Silver rose 12%, First Majestic Silver surged 22%, Hecla Mining spiked 28%, and Coeur Mining soared 23%.

Some analysts called the price jump the latest assault by the smaller investors who sent GameStop soaring recently. But some of those investors instead called it a trap set by hedge funds to divert small traders' attention away from GameStop, as the saga continues to captivate Wall Street.

An online army of Reddit traders has banded together for the past week to snap up thousands of shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings and other struggling chains that a number of hedge funds have heavily shorted, betting that the stocks will fall. In the process, the traders have done heavy damage to those hedge funds in a stunning reversal of financial power on Wall Street.

Some of these small traders believe the hedge funds that were pillaged last week are behind the surge in silver. Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive the traders out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds take huge positions.

"IT'S A TRAP!" one Redditor warned, though no one really seemed certain.

Meanwhile, GameStop shares dropped 31%, to $225, but the stock price has been tremendously volatile of late. Last week, a 44% drop on Thursday was followed by a 68% jump Friday.

The number of GameStop shares that have been shorted was slashed by more than half in recent days, according to a report Monday by the analytics firm S3 Partners.

Last week's turmoil caused hedge funds to pull back on their investments by the sharpest degree since February 2009, during the market collapse caused by the financial crisis, according to Goldman Sachs, which provides services such as clearing and consulting to hedge funds.

Hedge funds have been getting out of both short sales, in which they're betting a stock will fall, and more traditional investments that bank on rising prices "in every sector," according to a Goldman Sachs report Monday.

Even so, hedge funds' exposure to the stock market remains close to record levels. That means there's still risk for more sell-offs by the hedge funds.

The narrative has burst from financial pages, reaching even the White House, where President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were peppered with questions about it last week.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about GameStop and said that the market volatility raises "an important set of policy issues."

"We think congressional attention to these issues is appropriate," Psaki said.

The story has also moved out of Reddit chatrooms and into places where silver actually trades hands. Coin dealers were being overwhelmed by orders Monday.

The Silver Mountain, a Netherlands-based bullion dealer, said on its website that "Due to extreme market volatility we cannot accept any new orders at this moment," adding it hoped to reopen later in the day.