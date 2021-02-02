'Stand-your-ground' bill voted down in committee

Controversial legislation to remove the "duty to retreat" from Arkansas' self-defense laws was voted down by the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, after hours of testimony from activists and members of the public who said the bill would muddle current law while endangering minorities and the disabled.

The legislation, Senate Bill 24, is also known as the "stand-your-ground" bill and is backed by the National Rifle Association, which has lobbied for similar laws in other states. The House sponsor of the bill, state Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Clarksville, argued Tuesday that Arkansas should join the majority of states that have no duty to retreat.

But the bill has drawn fierce opposition from gun control groups and community activists, who pointed Tuesday to studies in other states showing that stand-your-ground laws led to increases in homicides and have had a disparate impact on people of color and those with disabilities. Mental health advocates, faith leaders and a coalition of Black mayors from around the state were among those who spoke out against the bill Tuesday and during a rally at the Capitol over the weekend.

"This bill's not right and you know it; it's a racist bill," the Rev. Benny Johnson, president of Arkansas Stop the Violence, told lawmakers Tuesday.

The bill has also drawn some scrutiny on the right from gun-rights advocates. Dallas Green, a representative of the group Gun Owners of Arkansas, urged lawmakers to vote against the bill saying it would make the state's self defense laws "very confusing."

The Republican-controlled Judiciary Committee voted down SB24 on a voice vote. At least one Republican, state Rep. Brandt Smith, R- Jonesboro, joined the Democrats in opposition to the bill, citing the stance of Gun Owners of Arkansas.

The Senate sponsor of the bill, state Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, said there would be a motion on the House floor Wednesday to extract the bill from committee. He said he believed enough Republican support remained for the bill to surpass the two-thirds threshold to extract it.

Similar legislation failed to pass in 2019, after a single Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee joined Democrats in opposition. That senator later lost his bid for re-election in a primary to a Republican who touted his support for stand-your-ground laws.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.