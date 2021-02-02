State road agency given 60 days to repay $121.1M

The $121.1 million the Arkansas Supreme Court said the state Department of Transportation spent illegally on two major road construction projects must be repaid to the account from which it came within 60 days, Pulaski County Judge Chip Welch said Monday.

At issue was $183.3 million on projects to improve the Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock and widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock, but the department said last week -- and the plaintiffs agreed -- that it had reimbursed the so-called Amendment 91 account a total of $62.2 million already.

Proof of the reimbursement must be provided to the court and plaintiffs' counsel, Welch added in the three-page judgment.

Welch's order wasn't unexpected. The department's chief counsel, Rita Looney, helped prepare the wording of the order, indicating the agency was comfortable with the two-month deadline to essentially swap non-Amendment 91 money with Amendment 91 money.

"The 121-million amount is a figure we came up [with] after working with the plaintiffs," agency spokesman Dave Parker said in an email Monday. "We did that to abide by the court's ruling."

Attorneys for the plaintiffs praised the ruling.

"We are very pleased for our clients and the citizens of Arkansas that these funds will be used for the purposes stated in the Arkansas Constitution," Justin Zachary, one of two Conway attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement issued after the ruling.

Voters approved Amendment 91 to the Arkansas Constitution in 2012 to help pay for the department's $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which focused on improving about 200 miles of state highway in regionally significant corridors.

The program was financed by a .5% statewide sales tax Arkansas began collecting in 2013. It is scheduled to expire in 2023.

In November 2018, Shelly Buonaiuto of Fayetteville led a group of Arkansas residents that sued the department, its director and the Arkansas Highway Commission c ontending a "plain reading" of Amendment 91 clearly limited spending on projects no wider than four lanes.

Both the I-30, called 30 Crossing, and the I-630 projects were six-lane thoroughfares being widened to 10 and eight lanes, respectively.

Welch sided with the department in a 2019 decision.

"In this judgment, the court holds that the term 'four-lane highway system' was intended to encompass parts of the state system which expanded beyond four-lane roads," Welch said at the time.

But the state Supreme Court disagreed, saying in a 6-1 decision that all of the money for the projects in question will have to come from sources other than the sales tax because of the wording in Amendment 91.

"The repeated reference to 'four-lane highways' and the lack of a specific reference to six-lane interstate highways means the Amendment 91 funds cannot be used for the latter," Associate Justice Josephine Linker Hart wrote. "Certainly, if the General Assembly intended that the tax imposed by Amendment 91 be used for major improvements to six-lane interstate highways ... the drafters could have expressly so stated."

Welch also ordered the plaintiff's attorneys to submit a request for attorneys' fees within 30 days. The department will have 10 days to respond.