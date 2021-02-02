STATE SPORTS BRIEFS: UAPB men lose at Jackson State | UAPB women fall on road | UCA women's game rescheduled

BASKETBALL

UAPB men lose at Jackson State

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men (3-14, 2-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) lost 63-55 at Jackson State (4-5, 4-0) on Monday night at the Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss.

UAPB led 41-40 with 10:04 remaining, but the Tigers used a 12-1 run to take a 52-42 lead with 5:13 left to play and never relinquished the lead.

Shaun Doss Jr. led the Golden Lions with 16 points. Jalen Lynn scored 12 points, and Joshuwan Johnson added 11 points.

Tristan Jarrett finished with a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds for Jackson State. Isaiah Williams chipped in with 11 points.

UAPB women fall on road

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff women (2-11, 1-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 22-7 in the first quarter and never recovered in a 81-48 loss at Jackson State (9-4, 7-0) on Monday night at the Williams Assembly Center in Jackson, Miss.

Dayzsha Rogan scored a game-high 19 points for Jackson State, which led 45-23 at halftime and 70-30 at the end of the third quarter. Jariyah Covington had 14 points. Ameshya Williams finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

UAPB was led by Khadijah Brown, who scored 12 points. Ashlynn Green and Maya Peat each had 10 points for the Golden Lions.

UCA women's game rescheduled

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team's game against McNeese State, originally scheduled for Saturday, will be played March 1 at 5 p.m. at the Farris Center in Conway.

The game was postponed because of covid-19 issues in the McNeese State program.

Arkansas Tech's Sanders honored by GAC

Arkansas Tech University senior guard Jayana Sanders was named the Great American Conference women's basketball player of the week Monday.

Sanders finished with 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting in the Golden Suns' 82-75 victory over Southern Arkansas University last week. She also had nine assists and nine rebounds against the Muleriders.

Sanders is averaging 13.7 points per game and shooting a team-best 56.4% from the floor and 47.1% from three-point range this season.

SAU defeats Henderson State

Kylie Warren had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Southern Arkansas University women (2-4, 1-4 Great American Conference) to a 69-53 victory over Henderson State University on Monday night in Magnolia.

Jessica Jones led the Muleriders in scoring with 13 points. Kenzie Ezekiel scored 11 points, and Ariana Guinn added 10.

Sonni Martin had a game-high 15 points for the Reddies. Tamia Templeton finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Maci Mains chipped in with 11 points.

GOLF

Arkansas struggles in Florida

The No. 7 University of Arkansas women's golf team fell from first place to a tie for fifth place Monday in the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Fla.

Houston leads at 15 under after two rounds, while Arkansas is at 1 under along with Miami. Wake Forest (-11), Virginia (-4) and Kent State (-2) fall in between.

Miriam Ayora shot a second-round 72 and leads the Razorbacks with a 2-under 142, good for a tie for sixth place.

Brooke Matthews is tied for 17th at even-par 144 after shooting a 72 Monday.

Cory Lopez (147) is tied for 37th place, while Kajal Mistry is at 151 and tied for 66th place.

