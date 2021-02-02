Stealthy nemesis: Bulldogs own Hogs past four seasons

Mississippi State vs University of Arkansas - Arkansas Sophmore Desi Sills (3) applies defense all afternoon at Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, on February 15,2019 (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/David Beach) Go to nwaonline.com/uabball/ to see more photos from this game.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two SEC basketball teams have winning streaks of at least six games against the University of Arkansas.

It should come as no surprise Kentucky is one of the two.

The Wildcats are struggling this season, but they are the gold standard for the SEC and have won eight in a row over the Razorbacks going back to 2015.

Most fans probably wouldn't guess the other team responsible for Arkansas' current second-longest losing streak in conference play.

It's not any of the SEC's four nationally ranked teams: No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Tennessee, No. 18 Missouri or No. 22 Florida. The Gators are 11-1 against the Razorbacks in the last 12 meetings, but Florida's winning streak is three games.

Strange as it might sound, Mississippi State brings a six-game winning streak against Arkansas into tonight's matchup in Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks' last victory over Mississippi State was 82-68 in Walton Arena on Jan. 9, 2016, in Ben Howland's first season coaching the Bulldogs. Howland is now 3-1 in Walton Arena with Mississippi State.

"It's a little shocking, because it is such a hard place to play," Howland said. "We've been very fortunate. Last season we won on a tip-in by Abdul [Ado] that was just awesome. That was a fortuitous tip. His only basket of the game."

The 6-11 Ado, now a senior, tipped in a miss by Tyson Carter with 0.6 seconds left as the Bulldogs overcame 38 points from Mason Jones to win 78-77 before a sellout crowd in Walton Arena. It was part of a five-game losing streak the Razorbacks suffered through last season when Isaiah Joe was out while recovering from knee surgery.

Mississippi State completed a home-and-home sweep of the Razorbacks after beating them 77-70 in Starkville, Miss., earlier in the season.

"I think that both games were fairly close at our place and their place," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "Obviously at 0.6 seconds, Ado tipped the ball in. That was a game that if it ends a second earlier, we win.

"I thought we played well enough to win, didn't win. Other than the two games that we've faced them, everything else to me is irrelevant."

Musselman reeled off the Razorbacks' long list of newcomers -- which includes Moses Moody, JD Notae, Justin Smith, Jalen Tate, Connor Vanover, Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams and Vance Jackson. He said the only team members to play the Bulldogs are juniors Desi Sills and Ethan Henderson.

"So I don't think we're going to talk to our team about what's happened three and four years ago against Mississippi State," he said.

Ado is the only returning Bulldog who started every game last season with the loss or Robert Woodard and Reggie Perry to the NBA Draft.

Sophomore guards Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart, both averaging 17.6 points, are Mississippi State's top two scorers.

"They're both really talented, and Coach Howland uses them really well," Musselman said. "Both of them can make threes."

Molinar has hit 23 of 45 three-pointers (51.1%) and Stewart 28 of 76 (36.8%).

"They both can dribble-drive, they're both excellent transition scorers," Musselman said. "We've got to find them in transition. You're going to have to contest the three and also play them for the dribble-drive.

"Stewart especially is a high-volume free-throw attempt player, and so is Molinar, so both guys are really, really tough covers for sure."

Stewart has hit 56 of 74 free throws and Molinar 43 of 53.

"They're both having real good years, both real good players," Howland said. "I've been pleased with their performance and consistency for the whole season."

Arkansas lost at Oklahoma State 81-77 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but the Razorbacks have won three consecutive conference games.

"They've got very good pieces, and they really play hard and do a lot of good things defensively to disrupt you," Howland said. "They're very good offensively in their motion.

"They probably do as good a job as anybody in our league at cutting without the ball. That's something we've really tried to emphasize in practice is a lot of the cuts they make and not losing vision of your man.

"A lot of times people stare at the ball, and as soon as you lose vision of your man against the Hogs, they're going to back-cut you and burn you. They really do a great job of that."

The Razorbacks have been more efficient on three-pointers during their last three games, hitting 20 of 51 (39.2%). The three games prior, they were 16 of 63 (25.4%).

"We do have better shot selection, for sure," Musselman said. "Which was addressed several games ago."