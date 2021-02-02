Top 10 high school basketball preview capsules

Today's overall top 10 games

By Erick Taylor

BOYS

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT NO. 1 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHERE Tiger Fieldhouse, Little Rock

RECORDS North Little Rock 13-1, 7-1 6A-Central; Little Rock Central 16-3, 8-0 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Johnny Rice; Little Rock Central: Brian Ross

NOTEWORTHY Central stopped a nine-game losing streak to North Little Rock with an 80-73 victory at Charging Wildcat Arena on Jan. 5 behind a 25-point night from sophomore guard Bryson Warren. ... Senior guard D.J. Smith, who had 21 points against the Tigers in the first game, leads North Little Rock in scoring during league play. ... Central hasn't lost since Dec. 19. The Tigers have won 11 games in a row, eight of which occurred against the 6A-Central.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 3 BENTONVILLE

WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 2-17, 0-8 6A-West; Bentonville 14-1, 8-0 6A-West

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Stewart Adams; Bentonville: Dick Rippee

NOTEWORTHY Top-ranked Little Rock Central is the only team in Class 6A hotter than Bentonville. ... Fort Smith Southside trailed 42-22 after two quarters when the teams played Jan. 8, then scored just seven points in the second half of a 63-29 loss. ... The Tigers have ran off nine consecutive victories since losing at No. 2 North Little Rock on Dec. 22. ... Bentonville has a game Friday with Rogers Heritage before traveling next Tuesday to play at No. 10 Fayetteville.

NO. 5 BRYANT AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Bryant 13-3, 5-3 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 8-9, 4-4 6A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Mike Abrahamson; Fort Smith Northside: Eric Burnett

NOTEWORTHY Today's game is expected to be much closer than the Jan. 5 matchup, which resulted in a 27-point thrashing for Bryant. ... Northside had lost back-t0-back games to North Little Rock and Cabot before beating Little Rock Southwest 57-47 on Friday. ... The Grizzlies need a victory to stay in the No. 4 spot in the league, especially with No. 1 Little Rock Central coming to town three days later.

NO. 8 JONESBORO AT PARAGOULD

WHERE Doc Paynter Court, Paragould

RECORDS Jonesboro 13-3, 8-0 5A-East; Paragould 1-16, 0-7 5A-East

COACHES Jonesboro: Wes Swift; Paragould: Jace Watson

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro's winning streak over Paragould stands at nine games after a 57-18 victory last Tuesday. ... Senior guard Keylin McBride surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career during Jonesboro's blowout over Russellville last weekend. ... Paragould's seven 5A-East losses have been by an average of 25.9 points, with three of those coming by 32 points or more. ... Jonesboro has Greene County Tech and West Memphis after Paragould.

ROGERS AT NO. 10 FAYETTEVILLE

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Rogers 6-5, 4-4 6A-West; Fayetteville 15-4, 6-2 6A-West

COACHES Rogers: Lamont Frazier; Fayetteville: Brad Stamps

NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville has found ways to win in its past three games, including last week's triumph over Bentonville West on a last-second basket. ... Rogers has won its past two games, both on the road against crosstown rival Rogers Heritage and struggling Fort Smith Southside. ... Junior guard Landon Glasper had 32 points for the Bulldogs in their win over Bentonville West. ... The Mounties have a tough three-game slate afterward, with Bentonville West, Springdale and Bentonville.

GIRLS

BRYANT AT NO. 1 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHERE Kaundart Fieldhouse, Fort Smith

RECORDS Bryant 8-6, 1-4 6A-Central; Fort Smith Northside 18-1, 8-0 6A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Brad Matthews; Fort Smith Northside: Rickey Smith

NOTEWORTHY The only teams to stay within single digits of Northside over the past two months are No. 5 Conway and No. 6 Greenwood. ... The Lady Bears did get a wake-up call from Little Rock Southwest on Friday when they trailed 18-15 after the first quarter. Northside scored 52 of the next 75 points. ... Bryant's young team consistently battles the upper-echelon teams despite a 1-4 conference record. The four losses have come against Northside, Conway and North Little Rock.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE AT NO. 2 BENTONVILLE

WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 2-11, 0-4 6A-West; Bentonville 12-2, 6-0 6A-West

COACHES Fort Smith Southside: Robert Brunk; Bentonville: Tom Halbmaier

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville has taken down its past eight opponents, including Springdale Har-Ber twice. ... Southside's last four losses have been by 45, 48, 33 and 52 points. ... The teams were supposed to play Jan. 8, but that game was canceled. ... The last time the teams played, Bentonville rolled 55-25 on Feb. 5, 2016. The Lady Tigers also won 67-38 a month earlier that same year. ... Bentonville has beaten the 6A-West's No. 2 (Fayetteville), No. 3 (Rogers) and No. 4 (Springdale Har-Ber) teams by a combined 84 points.

SLOAN-HENDRIX AT NO. 3 MELBOURNE

WHERE Bearkatz Arena, Melbourne

RECORDS Sloan-Hendrix 8-10, 2-7 2A-2; Melbourne 20-1, 11-0 2A-2

COACHES Sloan-Hendrix: Josh Cagle; Melbourne: Eric Teague

NOTEWORTHY The reigning Class 2A champion Lady Bearkatz are on the cusp of running the table in the 2A-2 Conference. ... Melbourne's lone defeat was to Paragould 45-38 on Nov. 19. ... Sloan-Hendrix, which lost 80-27 to Melbourne on Jan. 8, has dropped two games in a row to Salem (53-25) and Cedar Ridge (63-42). ... Salem is the only team within the league to not lose by double digits to Melbourne.

NO. 4 BATESVILLE AT GREENE COUNTY TECH

WHERE Eagle Arena, Paragould

RECORDS Batesville 17-0, 8-0 5A-East; Greene County Tech 11-5, 4-3 5A-East

COACHES Batesville: Stan Fowler; Greene County Tech: Matt Dean

NOTEWORTHY Batesville experienced its closest game of the season Friday against Jonesboro but won 46-45 after Williams Baptist signee Kaylee Clark hit a pair of free throws with no time left. ... The Lady Pioneers cruised in the first meeting between the teams Jan. 5, winning 72-25. ... Greene County Tech has won three of its past four games. The only loss came to Nettleton. ... The Lady Eagles are at Jonesboro and at Searcy next week.

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST AT NO. 5 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS Little Rock Southwest 5-9, 1-6 6A-Central; Conway 14-3, 6-1 6A-Central

COACHES Little Rock Southwest: Charlie Johnson; Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Southwest had its moments against No. 1 Northside on Friday before losing steam after grabbing a first-quarter lead. ... Conway can't look ahead to Friday's huge game at No. 10 North Little Rock. ... The Lady Wampus Cats have gotten consistent play from sophomore center Savannah Scott. She had a team-high 15 points in a 23-point victory over Bryant in the previous game.

ALMA AT NO. 6 GREENWOOD

WHERE H.B. Stewart Arena, Greenwood

RECORDS Alma 7-10, 1-6 5A-West; Greenwood 15-3, 8-0 5A-West

COACHES Alma: Codey Mann; Greenwood: Clay Reeves

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood hasn't been tested since Dec. 29 in its loss at No. 2 Bentonville. ... The Lady Bulldogs capped last week's 4-0 run Saturday by blitzing Van Buren 64-27. ... Five of Greenwood's last six foes have failed to break the 40-point barrier. ... Alma had lost six consecutive games before fending off Mountain Home 56-53 on Friday. ... The Lady Airedales lost 75-28 to Greenwood seven days ago.

BENTON AT NO. 7 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHERE Warrior Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Benton 12-6, 3-3 5A-Central; Little Rock Christian 15-1, 6-0 5A-Central

COACHES Benton: Jerry Chumley; Little Rock Christian: Ronald Rogers

NOTEWORTHY Benton was competitive when the teams squared off Jan. 8, but Little Rock Christian pulled away to win 58-48. ... The Lady Warriors have been victorious in their past nine games, all by at least 10 points. ... Today is the start of five consecutive games at Warrior Arena for Little Rock Christian. ... This is the second of four road games in a row for Benton.

NO. 9 VILONIA AT RUSSELLVILLE

WHERE Cyclone Arena, Russellville

RECORDS Vilonia 17-2, 7-1 5A-West; Russellville 11-7, 5-2 5A-West

COACHES Vilonia: Jeremy Simon; Russellville: Ryan Koerdt

NOTEWORTHY Since losing to Greenwood three weeks ago, Vilonia has won four games by an average of 27 points. ... Last week, Russellville lost to Vilonia 65-41 in a battle for second place in the 5A-West. ... The Lady Eagles have won the past seven games between the two schools. ... Russellville junior guard Jaidyn Koerdt scored 18 points in the earlier meeting with Vilonia.

NO. 10 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL

WHERE Tiger Fieldhouse, Little Rock

RECORDS North Little Rock 13-5, 6-2 6A-Central; Little Rock Central 9-8, 3-3 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple; Little Rock Central: Marlon Williams

NOTEWORTHY Central tends to play better at home against North Little Rock but has still lost the last 11 times they've played one another. ... A victory by the Lady Tigers would tie them with their rivals in the loss column in the 6A-Central. ... Junior center Amauri Williams and senior guard Arin Freeman combined for 34 points in North Little Rock's 68-63 victory Jan. 5 against Central.

NOTE No. 4 Magnolia, No. 6 Maumelle, No. 7 Little Rock Parkview and No. 9 Marion boys teams are all off. On the girls side, No. 8 Harrison is off. ... Some games may be canceled or rescheduled because of covid-19.