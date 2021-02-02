Tyson Fresh Meats sues cattle supplier

Tyson Fresh Meats sued one of its cattle suppliers last week, claiming fraud that resulted in more than $225 million in losses.

The action came after the meatpacker completed an internal investigation, leading it to claim that supplier -- later identified as Easterday Ranches -- falsified documents for reimbursements of cattle that did not exist.

In late December, Tyson Foods notified shareholders of misappropriated funds, costing the company about $285 million, and was working to get the money back.

In an effort to stop Easterday from prematurely selling a valuable feedlot, Tyson Fresh Meats, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, sued the cattle supplier, requesting that the Franklin County court in Washington appoint a receiver to take control of Easterday's property and assets, collect revenue and manage the business pending completion of any sales.

It also requested a restraining order against Easterday and others involved in the business if a receiver was not immediately appointed.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said in an email Monday that this was to "ensure the orderly recovery of assets in the aftermath of a fraudulent scheme."

According to a 16-page complaint filed Jan. 25, Easterday submitted false invoices for reimbursement on feed that wasn't bought and cattle that weren't there for a number of years, defrauding Tyson out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Court documents show that Easterday's president, Cody Easterday, admitted to the scheme, misreporting more than 200,000 head of cattle, in order to offset over $200 million in losses he accrued in the commodities trading markets.

Mickelson said Tyson was working with an outside auditor to implement financial controls to help detect, or prevent, this type of activity from happening in the future.

After initially agreeing to cooperate with Tyson in its internal fraud investigation, the company said Easterday "changed course" and intended to sell one of its feedlots.

According to the contractual agreement, Easterday housed and fed Tyson's cattle on its feedlots and grow yards in Franklin County, Wash., before being shipped for processing.

Easterday agreed to purchase cattle on behalf of Tyson, submit invoices and get reimbursements. It would later receive market value for the cattle minus the reimbursements, interest and other adjustments.

Court documents show Tyson had about 54,000 cattle still located on Easterday's feedlots and grow yards that required feeding, maintenance and daily care.

Tyson shares fell less than 1%, or 12 cents, to close Monday at $64.19 on the New York Stock Exchange.