UA enrollment edges up for spring, but undergrad total down a bit

FAYETTEVILLE -- Total spring enrollment increased by less than 1% compared with spring 2020 at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville as a gain in graduate enrollment offset a decline in undergraduate students, according to preliminary numbers.

Counting all students, UA's spring enrollment of 25,847 students topped last spring's total of 25,711, according to a UA preliminary report based on enrollment as of the 11th day of classes. The university began its spring semester Jan. 11.

Suzanne McCray, the university's vice provost for enrollment, said the ongoing pandemic affected undergraduate enrollment.

"We know anecdotally that a few undergraduates decided to wait until classes were back to fully face to face in the fall," McCray said in an email.

The spring totals, as is typical, were down compared with fall enrollment.

Looking at spring totals, undergraduate enrollment dipped to 21,233 this spring compared with 21,334 a year ago, a decline of about 0.5%, while graduate enrollment -- not including law students -- increased to 4,247 from 4,023, or a rise of about 5.6%.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

McCray said the university reached out to students during the unusual circumstances of the pandemic.

"In any year, there will be fluctuation, and there is no enrollment prediction model for a pandemic, so we did as much outreach to help students as possible -- answering any questions, addressing concerns, and assisting in any way that we as a university could do," McCray said.

The university's report showed a growing gap in the numbers of female and male students.

A total of 14,202 female students made up 54.9% of all students, while male students made up 45.1%. Women have made up at least 52% of all UA students since fall 2016, but the latest numbers show the gap widening further.

Looking at students by race, UA officials in September reported an increase in Black and Hispanic students.

This spring, the preliminary data also shows more students from both groups compared with spring 2019. The university's Black student population increased to 1,190, up from 1,096 in spring 2019. Black students at UA make up 4.6% of all students this spring, according to the preliminary data.

Hispanic enrollment of 2,324 students this spring topped last spring's 2,233.

The number of international students at UA fell to 1,167 from 1,303 a year ago, a decline of about 10%.