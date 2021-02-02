Walmart takes aim at racial disparities

Walmart Inc. and its charitable arm have awarded $14.3 million in grants to nonprofits addressing racial disparities in the U.S., the company said Monday.

The grants are part of a commitment to distribute $100 million over five years through the Center for Racial Equity that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation founded in June.

The money is going to 16 nonprofits in three areas: health, education and what the company calls cross-cutting. That includes a project in Chicago that works to advance racial equity in health, wealth and opportunity; a program that supports social entrepreneurs by helping grow their organizations and advance their work to address issues related to racial equity; and the Association of Black Foundation Executives.

Walmart's other initiatives include work with the historically Black North Carolina A&T State University to start a program aimed at getting more Black college graduates into business, engineering and other professional careers.

In September, Walmart released its first midyear Culture, Diversity and Inclusion report, previously released annually.