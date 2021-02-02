Washington County officials decline to discuss federal aid money

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace were asked again Monday to have a public discussion of how to use $4.5 million in federal CARES Act money, but took no action.

The County Services Committee had its organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Beth Coger of Springdale raised the question of the CARES Act money and how it might be used by the county.

"It seems the $4.5 million in CARES Act money would fall under the jurisdiction of the County Services Committee," Coger said. "Can we have some discussion of that tonight?"

Troy Cunio of Springdale echoed Coger's request for some discussion of how the money will be used.

"It seems kind of strange that that money was received several months ago and nothing has been done yet," Cunio said.

The $4.5 million for the county was intended to reimburse expenses related to the covid-19 pandemic. Treasurer Bobby Hill has told the justices of the peace the money isn't restricted and can be used for any legal purposes.

Possible uses for the money, including housing assistance and help with food, utilities and other necessities, have been raised by members of the public and some justices of the peace at a number of county meetings since December but no action has been taken.

Washington County has also received about $7.1 million in covid-19 relief money earmarked for rental assistance for those affected by the pandemic. The county has said it will partner with the Fayetteville Housing Authority to distribute the money.

After Coger and Cunio spoke, the committee meeting was adjourned at 6:08 p.m.

The only items on the agenda were choosing a chairman and vice chairman. Sam Duncan, justice of the peace for District 7, was chosen as chairman, and Jim Wilson, justice of the peace for District 14, was chosen as vice chairman.

The Quorum Court approved an ordinance in January establishing four committees to review county issues before sending them to the Quorum Court for a decision.

The County Services Committee oversees the delivery of services to residents. Past meetings have included discussion of the Road Department, animal services, emergency communications, buildings and grounds and planning services. For 2021, the panel includes Robert Dennis from District 10, Duncan, Suki Highers from District 11, Butch Pond from District 15, Sean Simons from District 3, Evelyn Stafford from District 12, and Wilson.

The Quorum Court approved the formation of three other committees. Under Arkansas law, the Quorum Court has the authority to form committees but the county judge decides which justices of the peace will serve on the committees.

Members of the Finance & Budget Committee for 2021 are Patrick Deakins from District 5, Sam Duncan from District 7, Lance Johnson from District 1, Simons, Shawndra Washington from District 8, Wilson and Judith Yanez from District 4.

Members of the Personnel Committee are Dennis, Lisa Ecke from District 6, Willie Leming from District 13, Shannon Marti from District 2, Stafford and Washington.

Members of the Jails/Law Enforcement/Courts Committee are Deakins, Ecke, Johnson, Leming, Eva Madison from District 9, Marti and Yanez.