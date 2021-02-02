WATCH: District’s students, staff open Hot Springs time capsule

From left, Chris Westbrook, Steven Burroughs, Thomas O’Neil and J.R. Burroughs hold a letter from former President George H.W. Bush that was left in a time capsule. - Photo by John Anderson of The Sentinel-Record

Current and former students and staff from Hot Springs School District got a glimpse into the past Friday when they dug up a time capsule from 1992 at the former Gardner STEM Magnet School.

The capsule was buried at Gardner in memory of Greenwood Elementary School, which was built in 1930 at a cost of $75,000 and closed in 1992 due to reorganization changes in the district.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/rg7HyJEnHKQ

According to a post on the school district's Facebook page, a photograph from The Sentinel-Record indicates classes buried items for the students of 2020 to open.

Knowing that Greenwood School was soon to close, the group buried the time capsule over at 525 Hammond Drive, which is formerly the site of Gardner STEM Magnet School. A Hot Springs School District maintenance team dug up the capsule earlier in the week, and former Greenwood students and staff, which included former Greenwood Elementary School Principal J.R. Burroughs, gathered to sort through items and reminisce on Friday.

"I enjoyed every moment of it,” Burroughs said Friday. “I would go back to work tomorrow if I could.”

Hot Springs Superintendent Stephanie Nehus said the district plans to take some of the artifacts they can salvage and display them at the current Oaklawn STEM Magnet School's library.

"We (want to) share the history with our current students, and they can see what they're doing today can relate to what they did many years before," she said.

Burroughs said his favorite memory of the school was of students coming in from field trips, noting they would arrive in two busloads.

"I would go out on the steps in the back and observe them as they were loading to make sure that they were all right. They would stick their little hands out of the window and wave," Burroughs said.

Nehus said digging up the capsule was "exciting" and admitted she did not even realize the capsule was at the old Gardner school until last year.

"We're pleased here at the Hot Springs School District to always connect to our community, to always connect to our past, and to always plan for our future, and this is just another example of that focus," she said.