Wolfpack pop No. 1 Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A bystander for most of the past three weeks, Elissa Cunane returned to the court with passion and energy, helping No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation's top-ranked team on the road for the second time this season.

Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of covid-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State used a stifling defense to hand No. 1 Louisville its first loss, 74-60 on Monday night.

Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.

"Having four people in double figures and a lot of people contributing, it was just a great team win," N.C. State Coach Wes Moore said. "Really proud of them."

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Wolfpack became the third Division I women's team in the last 20 seasons to play the top-ranked team twice and win both games, but the first to get both of those wins during the regular season and on the road.

"I'm excited to see where we can take this," Perez said.

Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1), but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.

"You give credit to N.C. State's defense," Evans said. "We just didn't get it done."

Cunane, the All-American junior center, made 7 of 9 shots and grabbed 6 rebounds. She had missed the Wolfpack's previous two games, including a loss to Virginia Tech on Thursday, after N.C. State returned from a three-week pause because of covid-19.

The sideline view made Cunane hungry to contribute in every way possible, and she showed no rust in her first game back.

"That allowed me to get involved in other ways," she said of her hiatus. "Watching gave me a different perspective on our offensive sets that we run and the defense. It really gave me kind of an edge to see how our offensive sets were working out.

"Coming back felt good."

The Wolfpack won the rebounding battle 44-29 and outscored the Cardinals 36-18 in the paint. N.C. State shot 44% from the field, while Louisville shot 38%.

N.C. State led 29-25 at halftime before building its first double-digit lead in the third and extending its advantage to as many as 18 points in the fourth. The Wolfpack earned their first victory at Louisville in nearly four years.

NO. 22 NORTHWESTERN 69,

NO. 11 OHIO STATE 57

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Veronica Burton scored 20 points with a career-high 15 rebounds, and she was an assist short of a triple-double to lead No. 22 Northwestern over No. 11 Ohio State.

Burton also had three steals to move into second on the Northwestern career list with 237. She got her ninth assist with 3:18 remaining, aiming for the third triple-double in school history and the first in 10 seasons, but Northwestern had only one field goal in the final three minutes. They were 7 of 8 at the free-throw line.

Lindsey Pulliam also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-3, 8-3 Big Ten), who got their first win over a ranked team this season. Jordan Hamilton added 13 points.

Dorka Juhasz scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Buckeyes (10-2, 6-2), who had won three consecutive, all over ranked teams. Aaliyah Patty added 10 before fouling out.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 25 DRAKE 95,

ILLINOIS STATE 60

AMES, Iowa -- Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State in the Bulldogs' first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under Coach Darian DeVries.

Antonio Reeves led Illinois State (5-12, 2-9) with 20 points.

The Bulldogs had little trouble with the Redbirds after struggling to a 78-76 overtime victory in Sunday's series opener. Reeves had 27 points in the first meeting.

Murphy finished 6 of 10 from three-point range as Drake easily exceeded its average of 82.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs hit 6 of 17 attempts from three-point range in the first half and led 39-24 at the break.