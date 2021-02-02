Sections
Woman agrees to surrender nursing license

by Tracy Neal | Today at 7:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Tina Sharp

BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton woman agreed to surrender her nursing license after pleading guilty Monday to threatening to kill her roommate and four co-workers at a mental health facility.

Tina Sharp, 47, pleaded guilty to five counts of terroristic threatening.

Sharp, who was a nurse at Springwoods Behavioral Health in Fayetteville, was arrested in May 2019, according to court documents.

Centerton police began investigating after Sharp's roommate reported threats concerning her and the employees at Springwoods, according to the affidavit.

Sharp was upset because she'd gotten in trouble at work and feared being turned in for narcotics violations, according to the affidavit.

Sharp told officers she was just venting in regards to the threats and didn't plan to hurt anyone, according to the affidavit.

Circuit Judge Robin Green said she would accept the plea agreement only if Sharp surrendered her nursing license.

Sharp was placed on six years of state-supervised probation. She was ordered to serve 120 days in the Benton County Jail, but she received credit for the 639 days she had already spent in the jail.

