2 plans for parks OK'd by LR board

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting Tuesday approved two long-term plans for the city's parks and recreation offerings: a strategic plan for 2020-24 as well as a master plan meant to guide the city's vision for parks over the next decade.

The 10-year master plan was authored by the Nashville, Tenn.-based architecture and design firm Lose Design. The previous parks master plan adopted by the Little Rock Board of Directors was approved in 2001.

Both plans were approved in a single city ordinance in an 8-2 vote Tuesday evening.

The master plan was several years in the making.

John Eckart, director of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, told Mayor Frank Scott Jr. during the meeting that the contract to develop the master plan was executed in 2016.

The nearly 200-page master plan includes detailed summaries of existing Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department sites and facilities, with recommendations for each.

The plan recommends the city construct an indoor, multisport tournament facility; focus staff efforts on programs that are revenue-generating while also considering public input; and address deferred maintenance issues at tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds, parking lots and sidewalks.

Additionally, the master plan includes a proposed 10-year capital improvement program.

According to the master plan, many Little Rock parks department facilities "are old and in poor condition reflective of twenty plus years of little to no preventative maintenance operating funds."

The 2020-24 strategic plan emanates from the master plan.

According to the strategic plan, challenges facing the city include dedicating funding to maintain parks and facilities; completing the Arkansas River Trail system; ensuring and maintaining adequate staffing levels at all parks and recreation facilities; and addressing an aging department fleet.

Among a series of key targets, the strategic plan calls for reducing the average time between mowings at parks; identifying the number of trees that are inspected, trimmed or removed; creating five greenway trail connections by the end of 2024; and reaching a 2% annual increase in Little Rock Marathon participants over the next five years.

A section about the department's budget says government funding of programs should be maintained, but it suggests the city must try to make programs financially self-sustaining.

"Current programs funded from the general fund cannot stand alone and will continue to be supported through fees and charges," the strategic plan says. "The department will operate as efficiently as possible with the funding received from each year's annual budgeted amount allotted to the department. Meanwhile, we will continue to seek creative ways in which to help programs become more self-supportive."

Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright, an ex officio member of the Little Rock parks commission, expressed disappointment with the master plan as well as the extent of communication with the consultants before the document was submitted to the board.

"This, to me, is just not a very good master plan," Wright said during the meeting.

City officials in 2019 made the decision to close city-owned golf courses at War Memorial and Hindman parks, and Wright questioned why previous study of golf course operations was not included in the master plan.

Eckart said the prior work on the golf courses was a separate document independent of the master plan. He pointed out that the golf courses are park spaces that are included in the master plan, where they are identified as needing more input, Eckart said.

Wright and Ward 7 City Director B.J. Wyrick voted no on the ordinance to adopt the park plans.

Earlier during the same meeting, city directors approved a resolution authorizing an increase of approximately $7,000 in the contract fee for Lose Design, bringing the firm's total contract amount to slightly more than $157,000.