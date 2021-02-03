Arkansas case count rises by 2,426; hospitalizations tick up

After declining for the previous two days, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose Wednesday as the state's cumulative count of cases topped 300,000.

The state's count of cases rose by 2,426 -- a larger increase than the one the day before and more than 600 cases than were added to the state's tallies the previous Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus rose by 15, to 884. Those patients included 142 who were on ventilators, up from 141 a day earlier.

The number of virus patients who were in intensive care units as of 2 p.m. rose by 44, to 306.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 46, to 4,985.

Although the the state's active case total rose Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the number was still below what it was a week earlier.

"Today's report shows an increase in new cases from last week, but we still show a decrease in active cases from last week," Hutchinson said in a statement.

"Our vaccination efforts continue to progress, with over 15,600 additional doses administered yesterday. We have been trending in the right direction, and we all need to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to ensure that trend continues."

The cases that were added to the state's tallies on Wednesday included 1,732 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 694 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases since the first one was diagnosed in March rose to 300,430 -- representing almost 10% of the state's population.

After declining for the previous three days, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 202, to 16,533, as 2,178 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Despite the increases, the number of hospitalized virus patients and active cases remained well below the highs they reached in early January, after surges in cases blamed at least partly on holiday gatherings.

After dipping Tuesday the average number of cases added to the state's tallies over a rolling seven-day period rose Wednesday by 93, to 1,638.

That average also remained well below the peak of 3,086 cases a day that were added during week that ended Jan. 10.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.