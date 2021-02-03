Arkansas State Police activate Amber Alert for missing Texas boy

Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Texas authorities early Wednesday.

Levy Pugh, 2, has been missing since just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from Celina, Texas, according to the alert.

In a Facebook post by the Celina Police Department, authorities described Levy as standing about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing roughly 35 pounds. The boy has blond hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, the alert states. He was last seen wearing a diaper, the post states.

Levy may be traveling with 42-year-old Isaac Pugh, described as standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall, authorities said. The man has brown hair, blue eyes and has a medium complexion, according to the alert.

Authorities said the child may be traveling in a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma displaying a Texas license plate: MDT1625.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.