Breaking: Arkansas State Police activate Amber Alert for missing Texas boy
by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:10 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Levy Pugh and Isaac Pugh ( Arkansas State Police )

Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert on behalf of Texas authorities early Wednesday.

Levy Pugh, 2, has been missing since just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from Celina, Texas, according to the alert.

In a Facebook post by the Celina Police Department, authorities described Levy as standing about 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighing roughly 35 pounds. The boy has blond hair, blue eyes and a light complexion, the alert states. He was last seen wearing a diaper, the post states.

Levy may be traveling with 42-year-old Isaac Pugh, described as standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall, authorities said. The man has brown hair, blue eyes and has a medium complexion, according to the alert.

Authorities said the child may be traveling in a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma displaying a Texas license plate: MDT1625.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Celina Police Department at (972) 547-5350.

