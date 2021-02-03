Bears pull away from Longhorns

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas played Baylor tougher than most teams have this season. The Bears still shrugged off the Longhorns to stay unbeaten.

Davion Mitchell scored 27 points, Jared Butler added 21 and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for an 83-69 victory over sixth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night.

Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open three-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of covid-19. Texas also had two games postponed and another canceled.

Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.

"I wouldn't say it's no pressure," Mitchell said. "We just keep playing with each other, keep playing together and good things are happening. The job's not finished, so we're just going to keep playing hard."

Both teams shot better than 50% in the first half and Baylor made seven three-pointers, three times building leads of 10 points or more.

Texas came roaring out of halftime with a 13-4 run. Jones made a three-pointer, Matt Coleman added another and Jones finished a breakaway with a dunk that put Texas ahead 47-45.

"You know they are not going to get rattled," Smart said. "Tip of the hat to Baylor and the way they attacked, particularly after we took the lead. That four- or five-minute stretch for us was how you have to be, but you have to be that way over 40 minutes."

The Bears answered the Texas run in a big way.

Mitchell started with a long jumper and Flagler and Matthew Mayer made consecutive three-pointers. Two free throws by Butler and consecutive driving baskets by Mitchell quickly had Baylor back up by 10 with 12 minutes left.

"I think you've got to credit our guys for making some tough shots, and you've got to credit our guys either penetrating or getting around their length and athleticism," Baylor Coach Scott Drew said.

NO. 8 IOWA 84,

MICHIGAN STATE 78

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and Iowa beat Michigan State.

Garza, the nation's leading scorer, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.

Jack Nunge finished with 12 points. Joe Toussaint had 10. The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) had 39 bench points.

Aaron Henry led Michigan State (8-7, 2-7) with 24 points. Joshua Langford had 15 points. Joey Hauser scored 10.

MISSISSIPPI 52,

NO. 11 TENNESSEE 50

OXFORD, Miss. -- Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat Tennessee, the Rebels' first win over a ranked team in more than two years.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 SEC) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.

Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson's three-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.

He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points.

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 75,

INDIANA 71, OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Trent Frazier scored No. 12 Illinois' final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana on Tuesday night.

Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers' home court.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two consecutive games. Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois hadn't won at Assembly Hall since 2010 and looked like it might lose again. The Illini trailed 64-58 with five minutes to go.

But Frazier tied it with two 3-pointers and twice put Illinois ahead from the free-throw line. Indiana tied it at 68-68 on Armaan Franklin's layup with 30.5 seconds left.

In overtime, Frazier's free throw gave Illinois the lead, and its defense made it hold up.

The Hoosiers need wins, especially big wins, to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee over the second half of the season and they nearly got one. They'll get another chance this weekend, as Indiana looks to start building momentum.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 76, IOWA STATE 72

AMES, Iowa -- Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State.

Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12).

Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to covid-related issues and scored 15 points. Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).

NO. 19 WISCONSIN 72,

PENN STATE 56

MADISON, Wis. -- Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and No. 19 Wisconsin resumed its dominance of Penn State.

Brad Davidson added 13 points for the Badgers (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten), whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-17 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Wisconsin hasn't lost at home to Penn State since 1995 and has won 27 of the last 30 meetings.

Davison made a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Wisconsin a 33-31 lead it never relinquished. The shot was part of an 18-2 spurt that included two other 3s from Davison.

Micah Potter had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Badgers. Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State (6-8, 3-7).

The Nittany Lions and Badgers played twice in four days because covid-19 issues forced the postponement of their scheduled Jan. 3 matchup at Penn State.

Penn State stayed close early by forcing turnovers, the same thing it did in Saturday's victory. Wisconsin committed 12 turnovers at Penn State and had 15 on Tuesday, including 11 in the first half.

The Badgers scored 15 of the first 17 points in the second half to extend their lead to 48-33. Penn State didn't get closer than 13 points the rest of the way.

NO. 23 KANSAS 74,

KANSAS STATE 51

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Christian Braun hit four three-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and No. 23 Kansas rolled past Kansas State.

David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4 Big 12), who had dropped four of their previous five games, including a blowout loss at No. 11 Tennessee over the weekend.

Kansas improved to 200-94 against the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9), the most wins by any Division I school over another in men's college hoops.

Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State, but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Nijel Pack followed his 26-point outburst against Texas A&M with 10, and committed four turnovers.

MARYLAND 61,

NO. 24 PURDUE 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past Purdue, ruining the Boilermakers' season debut in the Top 25.

Aaron Wiggins had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland (10-8, 4-7) and Ayala scored 16. The Terps went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc in the second half after going 1 for 12 from long range over the first 20 minutes.

Trevion Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5), whose three-game road winning streak ended.

SEC MEN

GEORGIA 91, AUBURN 86

AUBURN, Ala. -- Ty Fagan scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Toumani Camara scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Georgia held off Auburn.

Camara's layup with 2:11 left put Georgia (11-6, 4-6 SEC) up 80-71 before Devan Cambridge responded with a quick three-pointer for Auburn.

Sahvir Wheeler made two free throws for the Bulldogs, and Sharife Cooper countered with a layup to bring the Tigers within 82-76 with 1:42 left. Left to foul, Georgia made 7 of 8 free throws to secure the win.

The Bulldogs extended their 39-30 halftime lead to 69-54 on Andrew Garcia's layup with 10:44 left before Auburn (10-9, 4-6) began chipping away.

Georgia built a 10-2 lead and never trailed.

P.J. Horne and Wheeler each scored 13 points, K.D. Johnson had 12 and Justin Kier 11 for the Bulldogs.

Jaylin Williams led Auburn with 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Cooper scored 19, Jamal Johnson 13 and Allen Flanigan 12 (Little Rock Parkview).