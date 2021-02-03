Bentonville man accused of murder

BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested in connection with killing another man.

Glen Thatcher, 44, was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He faces a charge of capital murder, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies went to 20147 U.S. 62 in Gateway for a welfare check on Monday and found the body of Robert Blau, 30, according to the release.

Thatcher turned himself in to police.

Martin Morsani of Rogers sells potatoes and onions across the street from the building where Blau's body was found. He said he grew up in the area.

Morsani said the building was a gasoline station in the 1960s, and someone converted it into a house. Different people have lived in it over the years, he said.

He said the building had been empty for the past couple of years, but last week he saw people going in and out of the building. He said they hauled out dumpsters of trash.

Morsani said the killing is an unusual occurrence for the small town that usually just has some car wrecks.

"It's bad for this town because this is such a good town," Morsani said. "You know people don't like to see anything like that going on around here."

Morsani said he didn't know Blau. He said a friend called him and told him police were at the building.

"This is a good, quiet town and everything," he said. "Whenever something happens you know it gets around."