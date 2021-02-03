Brookshire grand opening to feature updates, hot meal

Brookshire’s Grocery Company’s Community Kitchen and team of employee-partners will serve free, hot breakfasts from 8-10 a.m. Thursday as part of its grand opening. (Special to The Commercial)

Although Brookshire's Grocery Co. is holding a grand opening at its newly remodeled White Hall store Thursday morning, its first order of business will be to hand out meals.

"To give back to the community, [Brookshire's] Community Kitchen and team of employee-partners will serve free, hot breakfasts from 8 until 10 a.m.," said Morgan Countryman, the communications manager of the Texas company.

However, it's drive-thru only but customers are invited inside to shop -- masks up before going in -- or to check out the renovations.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the public is welcome.

The update at 8503 Dollarway Road included a modern Brookshire look, as well as a fresh coat of exterior and interior paint, new refrigerated cases, LED lighting and shopping carts, as well as a change in decor and signs, Countryman said.

At 16,402 square feet, it's a full-service supermarket, offering staples such as fresh produce, meats, and dry and canned goods.

The workers are "focused on excellent customer service," Countryman said.

This store has deli and bakery departments, and a full-service pharmacy, and offers online ordering with curbside pickup or home delivery through Instacart.

A BIG WELCOME

The community is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and take photos with the company's 13-foot tall motorized "Big Grocery Cart."

Mayor Noel Foster was excited to learn of Brookshire's purchase in 2019 and its planned restoration of the former Cranford's Fresh World.

Brookshire's is a 93-year-old company that operates about 181 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, and three distribution centers, and operates stores under the store names of Brookshire's, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh.

It's holding a grand opening for another store in Redfield on Thursday.

In a previous Pine Bluff Commercial article, Foster said, he was worried about the city of about 5,500 not having a grocer.

"People and potential businesses expect a certain quality of life," such as good schools, safe neighborhoods, restaurants and, of course, a grocer, Foster said.

Ken Smith, senior City Council member, said in the same article, "A city of our size needs a grocery store besides we try to encourage people to trade locally," Foster said.

Ellen Welsh, the city's clerk/treasurer, is thrilled about Brookshire's opening.

"They have a good selection (of products) and they do curbside. It's convenient and now, I don't have to go all the way to Pine Bluff," Welsh said.

Newest member Sara Lunsford was appointed to fill the City Council seat of her late husband, Andrew "Andy" Lunsford, and said the grocery store was important to him.

"Every time I drive by and see the new sign and all the renovations being made, it makes me smile. I know Andy would have been excited," Lunsford said.

Before her appointment, she said the City Council, the mayor and other city leaders worked hard to make the store happen.

"So many of our city's leaders worked closely with Brookshire's team to see this realized. This investment in our community is good for all of us, and I look forward to shopping in the newly renovated store," Lunsford said.

In a 2019 release, Brad Brookshire, company chief executive officer and board chairman, said, "We are excited about this agreement and the opportunity it provides us to further grow and expand in this region. We look forward to a great future here," Brookshire said.