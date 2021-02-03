Case against Trump presented to Senate

WASHINGTON -- House Democrats made their case to convict former President Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in a sweeping impeachment brief filed with the Senate on Tuesday, accusing Trump of jeopardizing the foundations of American democracy by whipping his supporters into a "frenzy" for the sole purpose of retaining his hold on the presidency.

In the brief, the House's nine impeachment managers made a case that Trump was "singularly responsible" for the mayhem, accusing him of "a betrayal of historic proportions." They argued that he is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, the threshold for conviction laid out in the Constitution, primarily because he used the powers of his office to advance his personal political interests at the expense of the nation.

To bolster their case, the managers turned to the words and actions of the country's founders, citing passages from the Federalist Papers and contrasting Trump's efforts to stay in office despite his electoral loss with George Washington's insistence upon relinquishing the presidency after two terms in the interest of preserving democracy.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcvpYXWDfIw]

"The Framers of the Constitution feared a President who would corrupt his office by sparing 'no efforts or means whatever to get himself re-elected,'" the House Democrats wrote, adding: "They were well aware of the danger posed by opportunists who incited mobs to violence for political gain. They drafted the Constitution to avoid such thuggery, which they associated with 'the threat of civil disorder and the early assumption of power by a dictator.'"

"If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense," they wrote, "it is hard to imagine what would be."

Hours later, Trump's new defense attorneys filed a 14-page response to the House article of impeachment, denying that Trump incited the crowd at his Jan. 6 rally to storm the Capitol and "engage in destructive behavior."

[DOCUMENT: Democratic legal brief » arkansasonline.com/22bri/]

While the former president's attorneys stopped short of embracing his claims that the election was rigged, they defended his right to argue that fraud led to his defeat, a claim echoed by his supporters as they ransacked the Capitol that day.

Democrats drew a direct line between Trump's rhetoric and the violence. But Trump's defense team argued that free-speech protections allowed him to make such allegations without penalty.

"The 45th President exercised his First Amendment right under the Constitution to express his belief that the election results were suspect," the brief states.

"Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th President's statements were accurate or not, and he therefore denies they were false," his attorneys added.

DUELING CLAIMS

The twin filings offer a preview of how the two sides will present their cases when the Senate trial begins next Tuesday. A majority of GOP senators have signaled their plans to acquit Trump. But House Democrats made clear that they intend to force Republicans to contemplate the terror of the Jan. 6 attack, which led to the deaths of one Capitol Police officer and four rioters.

In addition, two officers, one with District of Columbia police, have since died by suicide.

The impeachment managers argued that Trump laid the groundwork for the insurrection in the preceding weeks with his relentless attacks on the integrity of the election and attempts to subvert the results through pressure on state officials.

Trump's defense team rejected that claim, addressing an episode cited in the House impeachment article in which he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, early this year to discuss that state's election results.

They argued that Trump's exhortation during the Jan. 2 phone call that Raffensperger "find" the votes to overturn Joe Biden's victory was simply an expression of the president's belief that a careful examination of the evidence would produce a more accurate vote count that favored Trump.

David Schoen, one of Trump's new attorneys, said in interviews this week that he did not plan to put forward a defense based on allegations of election fraud, a strategy Trump was said to be pushing his previous legal team to embrace.

On Tuesday, Democrats seized on the defense filing's references to Trump's fraud claims, with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., saying that by citing allegations Trump's attorneys proved that "they have no argument against the charges."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., meanwhile, said he plans to listen to the arguments next week. Although McConnell voted last week with most Republicans on an unsuccessful motion to declare an impeachment of a former president unconstitutional, on Tuesday he said, "I think that is an interesting constitutional question."

[DOCUMENT: Articles of impeachment against President Trump » arkansasonline.com/impeach2/]

Still, the Constitution specifies that disqualification from office can be a punishment for an impeachment conviction, and Democrats made clear that they see that as a worthwhile objective in this case.

"This is not a case where elections alone are a sufficient safeguard against future abuse; it is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and that must be protected from him and anyone else who would seek to mimic his behavior," the Democrats wrote.

The House prosecutors also disputed Trump's constitutional challenge to the case, asserting that history and even conservative constitutional theory supported the Senate's right to try a former president.

"There is no 'January exception' to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution," the managers wrote. "A president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last."

In their brief, the Democratic managers cited Trump's behavior during the insurrection, when he initially did nothing to quell the rioters. They cited Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who said senior White House aides told him Trump was "delighted" at the mayhem he was watching on television.

There is no evidence, the brief added, that Trump called Vice President Mike Pence or any legislative leaders "to check on their safety during the attack."

In fact, lawmakers and other allies called, texted or tweeted at Trump to implore him to step in and help restore order, the Democrats noted -- evidence that they believed Trump was responsible for the violence and had the power to stop it.

In their response, Trump's attorneys insisted that he never attempted to interfere with the counting of the Electoral College votes in a joint session of Congress that day.

When Trump encouraged the rally attendees to go to the Capitol and "fight like hell," the attorneys wrote, it had nothing to do with "the action at the Capitol" but "was clearly about the need to fight for election security in general."

As Trump concluded his speech that day, he told the crowd, "We're going to the Capitol," adding: "We're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."

Democrats noted in their brief that one call Trump did make to the Capitol during the unrest was intended for a close ally, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. -- not to check on his well-being but to "try to persuade him to delay and further obstruct" the count.

IN THE STORM

Trump's attorneys did not dwell on the mayhem itself, whereas the Democratic managers used imagery captured by cellphone footage and media reports of "terrified" lawmakers trapped inside the building who "prayed and tried to build makeshift defenses while rioters smashed the entryway.'"

In their brief, managers compiled what had unfolded inside the Capitol that day: members donning gas masks and calling loved ones for fear that they would not survive the assault; Capitol Police officers dragging furniture to barricade the House chamber; the staff of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hiding under a table with the lights out for hours as they listened to the rioters just outside the door.

"One Member asked his chief of staff to protect his visiting daughter and son-in-law 'with her life' -- which she did by standing guard at the door clutching a fire iron while his family hid under a table," the brief stated, in a reference to Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager.

[DOCUMENT: Transcript of President Trump's Jan. 6 speech » arkansasonline.com/jan6trump/]

"His conduct endangered the life of every single member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security," the Democratic managers wrote. "This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office."

The Democrats' filing traced what they said were Trump's efforts to subvert democracy to when he first said last summer that he would not accept the election results and then through the November contest and his many failed attempts to challenge the results in court. When those efforts failed, the Democrats wrote, "he turned to improper and abusive means of staying in power," specifically by launching a pressure campaign aimed at state election officials, the Justice Department and Congress.

"The only honorable path at that point was for President Trump to accept the results and concede his electoral defeat. Instead, he summoned a mob to Washington, exhorted them into a frenzy, and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue," the Democrats wrote.

House managers are hoping to call witnesses in next week's trial, including possibly police officers who fought to fend off the attackers. The mob injured more than 140 police officers, many seriously.

However, Senate Democrats and Republicans alike are reluctant to allow witnesses because it would extend the trial's length, possibly by weeks. Democrats have said they are eager to focus their attention on President Biden's agenda, while Republicans are ready to change the subject from Trump's role in the Jan. 6 riot, which has divided the GOP ranks.

Though no president has been tried after departing the White House, Democrats say there is precedent, pointing to an 1876 impeachment of a secretary of war who resigned his office in a last-ditch attempt to avoid an impeachment trial. The Senate held it anyway.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy Gardner, Karoun Demirjian, Colby Itkowitz, Tom Hamburger and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post; by Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press; and by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times.