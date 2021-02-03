IDEA ALLEY: Cheesy bread, cake are big crowd pleasers

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

This unusual cheese bread recipe is from Linda Spillers of Russellville.

"Everyone kept asking me to make cheesy bread so I did and all my friends wanted the recipe," Spillers writes. To watch Spillers prepare this recipe, visit youtube.com/watch?v=lKfvpmGIUMM

Cheesy Loaf Bread

2 tablespoons yeast (see note)

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup warm water

¼ teaspoon white vinegar

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour, plus more as needed

½ cup milk

½ cup powdered cheddar cheese

¼ cup powdered milk

1 egg

1 cup shredded cheese, any kind you like

In a 2-cup measure, combine the yeast, sugar, olive oil, salt, warm water and vinegar. Set aside until mixture is foamy. If mixture does not foam, discard it and begin again with new yeast.

Transfer the yeast mixture to a large mixing bowl and stir in 1 cup of the flour, and then add the whole milk, powdered cheese, powdered milk and egg. Mix well and then stir in ½ cup of the remaining flour. The dough will be sticky. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead gently, adding as much of the remaining flour as needed to make soft, supple dough.

Coat a large bowl with cooking spray and place dough in bowl and turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled.

Punch down dough and roll dough into an 8-inch square. Sprinkle evenly with shredded cheese and roll tightly into a loaf, pinch the seams as needed to seal. Place loaf in a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan (Spillers uses a glass pan) and let rise again until doubled.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 350 degrees.

Bake loaf 25 minutes or until a tester inserted comes out clean.

Makes 1 loaf.

Editor's note: In most bread recipes 2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast is sufficient to raise up to 4 cups of flour. Using more yeast will result in shorter rising times.

■ ■ ■

Spillers also shares this Bundt cake recipe.

"I made this recipe years ago and it is a family favorite. Easy and delicious," Spillers writes.

To watch Spillers prepare this recipe, visit youtube.com/watch?v=XkUPGuNudmA

Streusel Bundt Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 small package of French vanilla instant pudding

4 eggs

1 cup of water

1 /3 cup canola oil

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup walnut or pecan pieces

1 tablespoon cinnamon

Glaze:

2 cups confectioners' sugar

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons milk

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, pudding, eggs, water and oil. Blend with a whisk for 2 minutes. Then pour batter into the prepared Bundt pan.

In a separate bowl, combine the brown sugar, walnuts and cinnamon.

Scatter the brown sugar mixture over the batter in the pan making sure to use all of it (it will sink into the batter as the cake bakes).

Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Insert knife to see if cake is done. If it comes out clean the cake is done. When it is done let it cool completely and then turn it out on a serving platter.

Combine the confectioners' sugar, melted butter, vanilla and milk and mix well.

Drizzle glaze over cake, letting it drip down the sides in and out.

REQUESTS

◼️ Crisp broccoli in creamy sauce like that on the buffet table at Panda Garden in Little Rock for Rhonda Sweat of Alexander. "It is topped with cheese but is not a typical broccoli with cheese casserole. I think it may be keto-diet-friendly," Sweat writes.

◼️ Fish coating like that at Lassis Inn in Little Rock for Joseph Atkins of Atlanta.

