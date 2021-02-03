Covid-19 creates signings squeeze

On Dec. 14, two days ahead of the start of the early signing period, Jonesboro tight end Connor Clark turned over his phone to find a text he'd missed a few minutes earlier.

The message from University of Central Arkansas tight ends coach Brooks Hollingsworth was brief.

"Whenever you see this, call me. We have some news for you," it read.

Clark dialed up Hollingsworth and learned the Bears had a scholarship for him. A few hours later, Clark called Coach Nathan Brown and committed to UCA.

It was a long-awaited opportunity for Clark in a recruiting season that's been turned on its head because of travel restrictions, extra eligibility granted to college players and canceled camps -- all the result of covid-19.

The Jonesboro native is one of the lucky ones. Although he didn't get the FBS opportunity he and his coach, Randy Coleman, once expected, he signed his national letter of intent and will be on a full Division I scholarship come the fall.

That's not the case for many players across the state, and coaches don't expect too much to change when the regular signing period opens today.

"Every coach I've talked to, the traffic has not been there and then there aren't as many high school kids getting signed, especially with the midmajors and lower," Cabot Coach Scott Reed said. "There are a lot of people that are recruiting off the [transfer] portal, and this senior class has kind of been left out in the cold."

Deadest of periods

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, it didn't take long for the football world to feel its consequences. The SEC called off all spring athletics March 17.

Shortly thereafter, the NCAA decided its typical spring dead period for recruiting would be extended through May 31. It was extended four more times throughout the summer and fall, keeping college coaches off the road.

Sept. 16 brought the worst of news: The recruiting dead period would remain through the end of 2020.

No schools could send staff members to high school games to evaluate players, even as games were going on throughout the country.

"We haven't had a coach call us, come by or anything," Bryant Coach Buck James said. "We went from having 40 or 50 schools come in or check and call last year to zero. I don't see where the talent's dropped off that significantly."

The talent is still there for the Hornets, which won their third consecutive Class 7A state title this fall. But James said that rather than the typical 10-12 guys who get the chance to play college football, he's only expecting about five or six from this year's senior class to get a shot, with just one set to play at the FBS level.

Several high school coaches expressed how crucial it is for college recruiters to see players live to decide whether or not they pass an "eyeball test."

Another element is the cancellation of one-day and satellite camps, as well as recruiting showcase events such as The Opening. Those are opportunities for college coaches not just to get to meet players but also to work with them in drills, get full measurements and see how they compete with similar-caliber players in a controlled setting.

All those events -- which gets thousands of players in front of hundreds of different schools each summer -- were shelved.

The alterations meant high school coaches had to adapt. Just as colleges began recruiting more extensively via Zoom and FaceTime, high school coaches took to social media more than usual to get their players on schools' radars.

"You're probably talking about two or three kids, if we were in a normal cycle [that would've gotten opportunities]," Conway Coach Keith Fimple said. "We do the best we can with Twitter and social media and making phone calls to at least get those kids looked at. That's the biggest thing with social media now -- you've got to be on it."

Coleman took it even further, putting together a Google doc for each of his players with height, weight, grades, test scores and highlight reels. Each day, he'd email the recruiting coordinators at all the schools in a given conference with players he believed were talented enough to play at that level.

Coleman, who said he would have done similar things in a normal year, said he's become more comfortable with recruiting in the modern era and hopes other coaches learned lessons from the past year.

"[There were] a lot of coaches like myself that were a little bit hesitant in using technology, and you'd just rather pick up the phone and call somebody or just wait until a coach came through," Coleman said. "I think your efficiency in promoting high school kids and then gathering information on the collegiate level, I think the efficiency will improve."

More competition

The challenges for high school students were further complicated by the NCAA.

In August, the Division I board of directors voted to give all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility. That meant all atheletes who were slated to be in their final collegiate year -- regardless of whether a season took place -- could return to school and compete again in fall 2021.

Although scholarship limits were waived -- allowing FBS programs to have more than the typical 85 scholarship guys -- universities still had to determine whether they could afford to do so, and coaches had to consider how they would allocate playing time.

That alone meant fewer opportunities for incoming freshmen.

Then in December, the NCAA announced all athletes who had been enrolled in the 2020 fall semester would be granted immediate eligibility next year if transferring for the first time.

There's a belief that come April, the NCAA will approve legislation to not just make that a one-time modification but instead a permanent change.

It's a move that could open up a Pandora's box in terms of recruiting.

"Realistically, you could probably look at your list and make a whole team through the transfer portal," Fimple said. "That doesn't necessarily mean you need that high school kid for depth here, but that's the way I see it.

"I know one thing, for everyone that transfers, that's one high school kid that doesn't get picked up."

Unopened doors

Some have benefitted from the pandemic's challenges.

UCA Coach Nathan Brown acknowledged in a typical recruiting cycle, he might not have had the chance to land a prospect like Clark given the Bears' FCS status.

But not being able to recruit face to face is not ideal.

"We're big on relationships," Brown said. "We're big on developing a rapport with his family or whoever raised him and making them feel comfortable with wherever he's going to sign for the next four years. To not have that element in the recruiting process has been very difficult."

Unlike 13 of the Bears' early signees, Clark visited the Conway campus earlier in the process. That, combined with the opportunity of a full scholarship, led him to choose UCA over Arkansas State University, which offered him a blueshirt.

Still, waiting until late December to get that call wasn't easy.

"There's a lot of uncertainty when you see other guys getting offers," Clark said. "Twitter is one of the worst things. It's cool to get all the love on Twitter with all the likes, but [it's hard] when you see other people getting things that you think you should get, guys getting other opportunities -- and with covid, all the opportunities are a lot more limited."

Fewer spots mean more players will have to take a lesser offer or not play football at all next year.

"It's hard to look [players] in the face, and for them to know the kind of athlete they are, but you just have to be honest," Fort Smith Northside Coach Mike Falleur said. "We take a lot of pride in getting kids [recruited] that have the ability and want to go to the next level, but for their lives and their education and everything, it's very frustrating.

"It's nobody's fault ... but you have a young man and know that if you'd been able to get him in front of some people that would've opened some doors for him, now those doors aren't open and you have to try to prove himself the hard way."