Teen dies after car falls down embankment near Mount Magazine

A Danville teen died in a crash Monday morning after the car he was riding in fell down a steep embankment near Mount Magazine, troopers said.

Roberto Oblea, 19, was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze going south on Arkansas 309, south of the Lodge at Mount Magazine, around 6:20 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report by state police.

The vehicle exited the road to the right and traveled down an embankment before striking a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle, the report states. Troopers said the car turned onto its passenger side before coming to a final rest.

No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear but poorly lit.

At least 43 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.