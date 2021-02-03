Day set to look for the up side

Optimist Club officials are taking their organization's name and pasting it on Feb. 4 to remind people every year that they are responsible for creating an optimistic world.

The Optimist Club of Pine Bluff, along with clubs across the land, are asking communities to choose optimism on Thursday, which has been designated as Optimist Day.

"People need to be optimistic with everything that is going on with today's society," said Mary Liddell, a member of the Pine Bluff club. "Even with covid, we need to keep a positive attitude. There are still things that need to be done. Even with the virus going on, we have work to do."

Liddell said the day devoted to optimism is not to put a focus on the club or its activities but on the communities where people live and particularly on children and families, which are areas the club focuses on.

"No matter who you are or what you do, you should be reaching out to help those around you," Liddell said, adding that people need food and clothing and in some cases furniture where families have lost their homes to fires.

"We also need scholarships for students," she said. "Students need help getting from high school to college and from college to higher degrees. The need is out there. Things need to be done."

James Smith, president of the 42-member Pine Bluff club, said also that the day was intended to remind people that the club exists.

"We're trying to let the community know that we are here and we are an asset and can be used," he said. "Now more than ever, we recognize the need to choose optimism. Our No. 1 priority is helping children in our community."

The first Thursday in February was chosen in order to "celebrate Optimist Day around the world" and "to promote our efforts in bringing out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves," according to a news release.

"We're on a mission to convert Optimist International from a service club organization to an optimistic organization that that focuses on service to youth," international club President Mark Weinsoff said in a news release.

The Optimist Club of Pine Bluff has been supporting local youth since 1951. Programs and service projects that the club is involved in include the Optimist of Pine Bluff Scholarship Drive, Salvation Army Angel Tree and bell ringing, City of Pine Bluff: Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends, food distribution, reading at area schools, Volunteers In Public Schools (VIPS), Oratorical Contest and Essay Contest.

Optimist International has nearly 70,000 adult and youth members in about 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world.

For more information about the local event, contact Mary Liddell, Pine Bluff Optimist Club secretary/treasurer at (870) 643-2383.