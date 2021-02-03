Dungee, Neighbors honored after historic win

FAYETTEVILLE -- The honors are rolling in for University of Arkansas senior Chelsea Dungee and the No. 16 Razorbacks after a signature victory last week.

Dungee was named the national player of the week by ESPN and the United States Basketball Writers Association, and she shared the SEC Player of the Week honors after her 37-point effort in the Razorbacks' victory over undefeated Connecticut on Thursday. The ESPN honor was announced Monday, while the others came Tuesday.

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors also was named ESPN National Coach of the Week. The Razorbacks also were recognized as the USBWA Team of the Week.

Dungee's 37 points in the 90-87 victory were the most scored against UConn since the 1999-2000 season. She made 13 of 21 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from three-point range, and 7 of 10 free throws. She added three assists and three steals.

She said her success was a case of not trying to do too much against the UConn defense.

"Just taking what they give me," Dungee said after the win. "If they give me the shot, take it. If they give me the drive, give the lane, take that.

"I knew what a huge opportunity it was. My mindset, the team's mindset getting back to the things we do because that's when we are at our best. I believed in Coach Neighbors. I believed in this program. And it's been a wonderful experience here."

Arkansas had lost four of its previous five games, including two in the waning seconds. The team's resiliency showed against the Huskies.

"These kids are kinda calloused," said Neighbors, referring to reactions to two losses in the final second. "As long as it doesn't tear you apart, it'll build a little callous there. That's kinda what our group has been on. I think we still feel like we have stuff to prove."

Dungee also contributed 16 points and three assists in Arkansas' 77-67 victory over Auburn on Sunday.

The award is the second weekly recognition for Dungee by the SEC, and she becomes the first Razorback to win the award multiple times in a season since C'eira Ricketts did so back in 2011.

The 5-11 guard from Sapulpa, Okla., has scored 30 or more points in a game 11 times, including games of 37 or more four times. She has scored in double figures in 23 consecutive games.

Dungee shared the SEC honor with Tennessee's Tamari Key, a 6-5 sophomore who notched the fourth triple-double in Lady Vols' history with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocked shots in a 79-65 victory over Florida.

No. 16 Arkansas is scheduled to travel to Missouri on Thursday to take on the Tigers. The tip is slated for 7 p.m. in Columbia.