OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Four wines to win over all chardonnay doubters

Is society ready to acknowledge that chardonnay is the single greatest grape in the world? Probably not, but I am. Sure, some people would say it should be cabernet sauvignon or pinot noir. Those are fine opinions, but the fact is that chardonnay is the Whitney Houston's national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl of wine grapes. Definitive, inspirational, iconic and never to be topped.

What other grape can make not only incredible still wines but sparkling and dessert wines to boot? Now granted, there's a lot of lousy chardonnay in the world. At some point in our wine-drinking lives, each of us has fallen victim to a glass of wine that tasted like an apple fell into a vat of movie theater popcorn butter. But it's not these bulk commodity wines, the bottles priced in the single digits, that show the grape's versatility. These cheap wines are like kites, simple and low to the ground. The best chardonnays make even the space shuttle look homely.

If I'm honest, chardonnay, the grape itself, makes wine that's little more than a liquid version of your local grocery store's discount produce bin: a little green apple, some notes of lemon, maybe a hint of pear. Nice for sure, but hardly what anyone would call "the greatest." But the thing that makes chardonnay so great isn't what it is on its own, but the heights it can achieve as the product of a careful relationship between a winemaker, a plant and a particular plot of soil. Chardonnay, more than any other grape, presents itself to the winemaker as a blank canvas, allowing them, as an artist, to create a unique interpretation of the wine.

Here are a few affordable bottles that will guide you to chardonnay-scented nirvana:

Eric Chevalier Chardonnay Val du Loir (about $18)

France's Loire River Valley is almost drowning in high-value wines, but this might just be one of the best. A no-nonsense wine at a Thursday night price? Sold.

Presqu'ile Chardonnay Santa Barbara County (about $19)

Who knew a family with Union County roots could make wine like this? Look for Opal and Granny Smith apple flavors, a hint of cardamom and a perfect ratio of quality to price.

Henri Perrusset Macon-Villages (about $21)

Chardonnay will always be playing with the home-field advantage when it comes from France, and this is a perfect example of why. Steely flavors of pear, apple and taut minerality make this a winner.

Lioco Estero Chardonnay Russian River Valley (about $45)

The best chardonnays walk the tightrope of richness and subtlety, and the wines from Lioco always seem to keep their balance. Here floral notes and lemon pith vie with marzipan for a wine that always errs on just the right side of opulent.

