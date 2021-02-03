DEAR HELOISE: Would you reprint instructions on how to "cure" wooden utensils? One can't use this method on spoons that have already been in use, can you?

-- Dorothy P., San Antonio

DEAR READER: Caring for wooden cutting boards and other wooden utensils is really very easy.

• Handwash your wooden items in hot water and a mild dish detergent. Blot dry and allow to finish air-drying over night.

• If your utensils feel rough, a light sanding and a second wash and dry will fix that problem.

• Using mineral oil and a soft cloth, wipe the wooden utensils with a generous coat of oil and allow the items to rest overnight, which allows the oil to sink in. Do not use food oils, as they can become rancid.

• Some foods with strong pigmentation, such as strawberries and tomatoes, can stain your utensils but are generally safe to use. If the utensils develop an unpleasant odor from onions or garlic, rub the surface with the cut side of half of a fresh lemon. If your utensils have split, toss them out because they can harbor unsafe bacteria.

DEAR HELOISE: Last week I went to my recipe file to get the card with your delicious coleslaw recipe and it was gone. Would you reprint that recipe? I'm having a few friends over on Valentine's Day, and your coleslaw will go well with my ham.

-- Elaine J., Des Moines, Iowa

DEAR READER: This was originally my mother's recipe and frequently requested. I never go on a picnic without taking along this dish. So here it is.

Heloise's Coleslaw

1 head cabbage (about 2 cups shredded)

Ice water to cover

2 ounces vegetable oil

1 ounce vinegar, lime juice or lemon juice but NOT all three

½ teaspoon prepared mustard (yellow, NOT powdered)

¼ teaspoon celery salt

1 ounce real mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of paprika

Shred the cabbage and soak in the water for 30 minutes. If you are using bagged slaw you can skip this step, but it does make it crisp. Meanwhile, mix together the remaining ingredients. Drain the cabbage and mix into the dressing. Refrigerate until ready to use.

