Happy birthday (Feb. 3): When there's a chance to make things happen for the people you love, you're relentless. This year, you'll apply the same intensity to realizing your vision for yourself. You'll build your days on healthy basics.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Perhaps life is always an improvisation, though on days like today, when you know what's coming next, it feels like more of a scripted play. A character who throws you a curveball will be a welcome influence indeed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You want to speak love, but it doesn't always come out as compassionate as you'd like. Before you beat yourself up over it, consider that love has many tones, some softer than others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are not facing any major decisions now, so don't be fooled by the minor ones. Without healthy perspective, small things can get very big indeed. Matters of scale are solved through the lens of other people.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): While it's fun to dream about your ideal future, you are also well-aware of the fact that there is no such thing. There is only building in faith and loving what is. Happiness is an attitude.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Conversation takes you to a new level of understanding as you tune in to the subtle manner in which certain things are said and make guesses as to the meaning. Your takeaway is golden.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No one is making you jump through hoops to earn your place in the world, although you may find yourself doing this anyway — a force of habit born of a belief that you must work to be deserving of life's bounty. Is that really true?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): What makes the machine work perfectly? Having the right parts and them being well-aligned. This is also what makes for an easy day. You have everything necessary to pull off the job; you just need to jiggle them into their proper place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Drop the struggle. You can afford to do it. In fact, maybe you can't afford not to, considering this mental thrashing around wastes a lot of energy and accomplishes nothing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are willing to accept a person's suffering with compassion and kindness, and you are open to doing whatever you can to assist. Do not, however, share in it. Protect and care for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Decisions seem daunting as you sense that even the small choices will be life-altering. Instead of yes and no, it may help you to think in terms of what you feel available to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You think you know why people like you, but you're a little off, overestimating the importance of some aspects and totally missing others. But one thing you can be sure of: Like you, they do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The difference between a showoff and a showman is intent. One makes a spectacle for the energy rush of being the center of attention. The other creates entertainment to evoke an emotional return from the audience.

HARMONY MOON

What causes unhappiness? A reaction to circumstances? An ascribed meaning that tamps down the emotional tone? These things can be taken hold of and controlled. Even so, the harmonious Libra moon suggests it’s a lot easier to own your reactions when you’re in an environment that doesn’t cause you to have quite so many of them.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My Scorpio beau has a very dark opinion about where we are headed as a species on this planet, and yet somehow, he’s still fun to be around. He’s an atheist and doesn’t seem to believe in anything remotely hopeful like heaven, angels, life after death, wishes on birthday candles or astrology. He seems at war with most political ideas, too. Even science, language and logic bother him. You would think a person like that would be horrible to spend time with, but as long as we’re not talking about his nihilistic beliefs, he’s actually pretty fun. I’m an Aquarius who believes in everything. Do you see this as a problem?”

A: Scorpio has a love affair with the truth and a high pain tolerance for it, too. As the sign of life, death and transformation, some Scorpios hold their ideas of the afterlife dear, but of course, beliefs are personal choices and not astrological characterizations.

The nihilist gets a bad rap, though plenty a joyful day may come via embraced bleakness. In time, the day’s memories become grass. More time and the grass grows, dies and is a memory, too. What, then, should we savor here? Since there is no correct answer and it’s possible none of it will matter, we may as well focus on the part of the day that makes us feel quick and alive.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From Australian soap operas to blockbusters, Isla Fisher takes her celebrity in stride, claiming to have a “laid-back attitude.” Her chart says it’s true, with natal sun in witty and progressive Aquarius, and Mercury and Venus in down-to-earth Capricorn. Look for Fisher in the Disney comedy “Godmothered,” in which her character receives magic from an unwanted and inexperienced fairy godmother.