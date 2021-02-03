• Andrew Yang, 46, the former Democratic presidential candidate who is now running to become New York City's mayor, announced he will go into quarantine after testing positive for covid-19, adding that he's experiencing mild symptoms but is "otherwise feeling well."

• Willie Wren, 37, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of using a 6-year-old relative as a human shield after he fired at police officers in an upstairs bedroom before he was overpowered and taken into custody, has been charged with first-degree assault and other counts, prosecutors said.

• Rebecca Zahn, a middle school principal in Sun Prairie, Wis., said several teachers have been suspended after a social studies lesson on the politics of ancient Mesopotamia and Hammurabi's Code, during which they asked sixth graders how they would punish slaves.

• Kimberly Neiman, 58, the former clerk of Pilger, Neb., who had been praised for her work helping to rebuild the community after a 2014 tornado, was handed a three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the village.

• Shirlene Ostrov, chairwoman of the Hawaii Republican Party, resigned after a senior party member, who has also resigned, used an official Hawaii GOP Twitter account to send tweets defending adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

• Alexis Wilson, 19, of McAlester, Okla., charged with terrorism after a co-worker in 2019 told police that Wilson had said she wanted to shoot 400 people at her former high school, was sentenced to a year of probation after pleading no contest to a reduced charge of outraging public decency.

• Mohamed Suliman, 33, a U.S. citizen and former Florida resident accused of traveling to Turkey in 2014 to join the Islamic State militant group, was returned to the U.S. to face charges of attempting to provide material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization, prosecutors said.

• L. Gregory Jones, the current dean of the Duke Divinity School, has been named the new president of Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., starting June 1, the university's board of trustees announced.

• Anthony Brennan, 61, sentenced to three years' probation after pleading guilty to attacking three people as they posted flyers against police brutality along a bicycle trail in Bethesda, Md., apologized, telling a judge that he "lost control that day."