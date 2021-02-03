Jones set for last surge of 1st ASU class

Butch Jones went to work bolstering his recruiting department shortly after Arkansas State University named him head football coach in December.

His first three hires were familiar faces.

Jones brought in Matt Wilson, a member of his staff at Tennessee, to serve as director of player personnel after three seasons in a similar role at Mississippi State. Wide receivers coach Derrick Lett, another former Tennessee assistant, came from Yale, where he spent two seasons as the Bulldogs' recruiting coordinator. In Jon Shalala, once a defensive graduate assistant with the Volunteers, Jones added a linebackers coach he called a "tireless recruiter."

Those three hires set the recruiting tone for Jones at ASU.

"We wanted people who were interested in relationships and building trust in the actual recruiting process and the recruiting component of our job," Jones said. "Recruiting isn't something that you can fake. If you don't have passion, if you don't enjoy that aspect of your job, you're going to struggle."

Ten high school players signed with ASU during the early signing period that began Dec. 16, just days after Jones was hired.

Today's opening of the traditional signing day period is expected to bring a mix of high school recruits, transfers and preferred walk-ons to round out Jones' first recruiting class in Jonesboro.

"The dynamics of what we're doing are continuously ongoing," he said. "But I've been pleased about what we've been able to accomplish in a very short time."

Jones described the "four-to-six-hour radius" around Jonesboro as the program's recruiting "home base" during his introductory news conference. Covid-19 has hampered early efforts to build ties in the region, but the relationships are being built.

"We're talking to as many people as you can through Zoom or FaceTime or phone calls," Jones said.

Jones and his staff have capitalized on prior relationships made in states such as Alabama, Georgia and Florida, a region ASU intends to maintain a presence in. Three of the 10 early signees hail from those three states, with another five expected to sign today.

But Jones remains a believer the foundation of his program lies closer to home.

"We really, truly want to start in the state of Arkansas," he said. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for the football that's played here, the football coaches in this state. That's going to be really, really important to us and the overall direction of our program."

NCAA covid-19 restrictions have prevented Jones and his staff from showcasing ASU's recently updated facilities, but he see those as a big boon in the future.

"The vision of the program, the success of the program, and the overall commitment of the program is evidenced when you look at the stadium and you see the facilities," Jones said. "We have a great, great product to sell here."