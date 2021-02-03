JPs quick on agenda, OK health unit funds

A short and straight-to-the-point Jefferson County Committee meeting lasted 17 minutes on Tuesday, during which justices of the peace approved every proposed ordinance presented to them, advancing the legislation for a Quorum Court vote on Monday.

An appropriation ordinance to approve $300,000 to go toward the construction costs of the new Jefferson County Health Department was one of the items.

According to County Judge Gerald Robinson, the funds came from a state Department of Health grant the county received on Friday.

Robinson said the county also will apply for another $400,000 grant for a total of $700,000 that the Health Department is offering to go toward costs.

Residents can keep up with the progression of the construction by watching live feeds of the Jefferson County Veterans Service Office, coroner's office and the new Health Unit by going to https://www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/upages.php?id=91.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, county tax collector Tony Washington will have a chance to increase the salary of his chief deputy to $50,000 after months of back and forth with the Quorum Court. An inconsistency arose when he asked for a raise for his chief deputy, but it was discovered later that the bookkeeper was actually the one who would get the raise.

Last month the Budget and Finance Committee voted to rescind its previous approval for the tax collector to increase the salary of the chief deputy and asked Washington to resubmit the information, which he did. With no questions or discussion during the committee meeting, his request was approved to move forward to the Quorum Court.

In other news, Robinson will deliver the State of the County Address at the Pine Bluff Convention Center at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The address will be closed to the public. The county judge's office will provide a livestream link for viewing.