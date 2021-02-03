Late block secures Benton’s first league victory

A blocked shot by senior forward Kolby Payne in the final seconds secured Benton its first conference victory of the season.

The Panthers, who led by as many as 13 points in the second half, held on for a 46-44 victory over Little Rock Christian at Warrior Arena in Little Rock on Tuesday night.

Benton Coach Dexter Hendrix said 14 days off because of a covid-19 quarantine hurt, but he said he knew from the quality of his team's play in recent losses -- including an overtime loss to Maumelle -- that success was within reach.

"We're just now starting to get our legs under us," Hendrix said. "This was a great win for us, and we feel very fortunate about that."

Christian Coach Clarence Finley said he also knew Benton would be tough.

"I knew they were good," Finley said. "We watched them on tape, and I knew they were overdue to win one."

Benton (7-7, 1-4 5A-Central) completed the scoring with a free throw by junior guard Cameron Harris with 19.3 seconds left. The Warriors' following possession ended on a jump ball with the possession arrow in Benton's favor afters senior Ben Fox missed a three-point attempt.

At the other end of the court, Benton sophomore guard Layden Blocker missed the first of a one-and-one opportunity with seven seconds left. Little Rock Christian (12-5, 2-3) rebounded and rushed the ball into its front court, but Payne blocked junior forward Riley McGuirk's three-point shot with two seconds left to complete Benton's victory.

Benton was competitive from the start. The Panthers scored on their first three possessions and led 5-2 with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Junior forward Andrew Williamson's layup to complete the brief run gave Benton its last point until the final minute of the quarter.

A three-point shot by Little Rock Christian sophomore guard Scottie Hightower tied the score at 5-5 with 3:20 left in the first quarter. Senior point guard Trey Lord, III's, layup gave the Warriors a 7-5 lead with 44 seconds left.

Benton had nine consecutive scoreless possessions before senior guard Chase Ramsey's three-pointer gave the Panthers an 8-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Harris scored seven points through the first half of the second quarter, and his 18-foot shot gave Benton a 15-10 lead with 3:52 left.

A three-point shot by Fox got the Warriors to within 16-15 at 1:02 of the second quarter, a score that would last through halftime.

Harris scored consecutive layups to start the second half to give Benton a 20-15 lead. Consecutive three-pointers by Ramsey put the Panthers' lead at 26-18.

After a timeout by Finley, Little Rock Christian missed two shots on its next possession, and Benton responded with a layup by sophomore guard Nathan Risius to take a 28-18 lead midway through the third quarter.

Risius' three-pointer put Benton's lead at 31-18 with 3:09 left in the third quarter, but the Warriors would work back into contention.

A rebound layup by senior guard Trey Jones had Little Rock Christian within 35-32 with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter, and it would not again trail by more than six points.

"[Little Rock Christian] made some great plays to get back into it," Hendrix said. "We have all the respect in the world for Coach Finley."

GIRLS

Little Rock Christian 56, Benton 46

Junior guard Sheridan Cross scored 22 points to lead Little Rock Christian to victory.

Junior forward Ashton Eeley scored 15 for the Lady Warriors (16-1, 7-0 5A-Central).

Sophomore center Alyssa Houston led Benton (12-7, 3-4) with 20 points. Freshman guard Wesleigh Ferguson scored 14.