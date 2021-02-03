Life something to value for city clerk-treasurer

White Hall City Clerk/Treasurer Ellen K. Welch talks about life lessons and job changes. (Special to The Commercial)

Treasure the gift of life and savor every moment. That's the guiding philosophy of Ellen K. Welch.

Most people know her as the White Hall city clerk and treasurer, but there's more to her than facts and figures.

Welch, then Ellen Corley and a little on the shy side, moved with her family to White Hall when she was in the third grade. Her father, Billy Dean Corley, worked for the Pine Bluff Arsenal.

Her father and mother, Louise Corley, were ministers and this would shape her life. They were active in the church and the community until about 2012.

"My dad and mom are outgoing and try to help anyone they can," Welch recalled.

A WORTHY CAREER

She graduated from White Hall High School in 1976 and enrolled in business classes at Pines Vocational Technical School in Pine Bluff (now Southeast Arkansas College).

"I wanted to learn accounting, typing" and other business related skills, Welch said.

After graduation, she went to work for the Pine Bluff Municipal Court for Judge Charles Goldberg.

Welch worked for Goldberg from December 1977 until July 1984. During this time, she married Jerry Welch in 1979 and they had a son and twin daughters.

Like her parents, she volunteered her time at the Lighthouse Church in White Hall, teaching Sunday School classes to adults, and at the First Pentecostal Church of God in Pine Bluff where she taught small children.

She also holds a position with the White Hall Chamber of Commerce.

In 2002, she ran for the vacant White Hall City Clerk position and won. Later, her job title would expand to include city Treasurer and as the city's population grew from about 2,500 when she was first elected, to about 5,500 her office and staff has grown.

To this day, Welch remains a jack-of-all-trades but there are many differences. Paper spreadsheets morphed into software programs and hand-typed multicopy, dictated letters and legals became computer generated documents.

Her career has spanned more than four decades and the demands of her job have dramatically grown, evolved and it continues to invent itself, and, she said, "I learned something new everyday. I started out on a manual typewriter and adding machine," and in the 2000s, while serving the city, she had to become an expert with computers and online.

A HARD LIFE LESSON

Possibly, her most important lesson came with the death of her husband in 2017.

"It was tough," Welch said.

He battled cancer for 11 years and because of this, she experienced a profound and personal change and now spends as much time as possible with her children, seven grandchildren and parents, whether shopping online for them during the covid-19 pandemic or playing Canasta with her mother.

Welch continues to knit and read the Bible, and said, "I think more about life and cherish it."