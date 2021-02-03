Little Rock man arrested in shooting

Warren McCullough, 50, was arrested and charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons, according to the Pulaski County Jail inmate roster.

A Little Rock man is accused of shooting another man after a disturbance, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to Gum Springs Road and Continental Circle around 5:20 a.m. Monday in reference to a shooting that just happened, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found Mathew Powell, 23, sitting on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a bullet hole in his left bicep, according to an incident report.

A witness told officers her stepfather, Warren McCullough, 50, shot Powell because the two were in a disturbance at her house on Hill Lane when Powell started to run away, the report states. The witness told officers McCullough chased after Powell and shot him, police said.

McCullough was arrested and charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons. McCullough remains in the Pulaski County jail on a $200,000 surety bond, according to an inmate roster.