Little Rock police investigating homicide

Police tape
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating the death of a man as a homicide on Wednesday night, according to spokesman Mark Edwards.
Officers responded to assist with a medical call for service in the 1400 block of South Elm Street, south of Interstate 630 and about a mile south of UAMS Medical Center. Police at the scene began investigating the man's death, according to Edwards.
Edwards said he did not have a specific time or any other information regarding the incident or the identity of the victim, but he said more information would be made available later.
