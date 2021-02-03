Sections
LR father charged in death of infant

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 3:42 a.m.

A Little Rock man has been charged in the death of his 3-month-old daughter, according to a release from the Little Rock police.

Justin Carr, 37, is charged with felony capital murder in the death of Dylan Carr, who was described by doctors as suffering traumatic brain injuries, the release said.

Officers responded to Arkansas Children's Hospital early Friday, where a social worker reported two child-abuse incidents. The second child reportedly is a sibling of the deceased infant, but no other information about that child was released.

Authorities arrested Carr at his home at 1424 Wolfe St. and initially charged him with felony first-degree battery, the release said.

The mother of the children told police she did not think Carr, her boyfriend, was abusive, according to the release.

When Dylan died Monday, Carr's charge was upgraded to capital murder.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

