Meeting Mays lived up to childhood dreams

When Henry "Hank" Aaron died Jan. 22, it reminded me of the days when I loved baseball.

It was my favorite sport as a kid.

I collected baseball cards, spread them out on the floor with my favorite players at their positions, and would thump a cotton ball toward them to play games in my head.

Hammerin' Hank was a favorite, but my all-time favorite -- the guy I wanted to grow up to be like -- was Willie Mays.

The Say Hey Kid.

Back in those days, you didn't have to look far to find an argument over who was better between Mays and Mickey Mantle.

Most ignored the numbers and went with Mantle.

I had the numbers memorized and refused to lose an argument.

Mays had 10,881 at-bats; Mantle had 8,102.

Mays had 3,283 hits and a lifetime batting average of .302; Mantle had 2,415 hits and a .298 lifetime batting average.

Mays scored 386 more runs and batted in 394 more runs. Plus, he stole 338 bases to Mantle's 153.

One would think Mantle surely hit more home runs, but no, Mantle hit 536 and Mays hit 660.

Mays played a couple of years more, but they both broke into the majors in 1951. Mays was Rookie of the Year.

Mays won 12 Gold Gloves; Mantle won one.

Both were great players, but in that era Mantle was more popular.

Mantle was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1974 and Mays in 1978 because Mays didn't retire until 1973, five years after Mantle.

Mantle did play in 12 World Series; Mays played in four.

Mantle lived a notorious life and died at age 63 in 1995. Mays is alive and well at 89.

In the late 1980s, both were hired by Atlantic City casinos as celebrity hosts, spending a few hours each day shaking hands and signing autographs.

A group out of Little Rock organized junkets to the various East Coast casinos. When they landed a gig with the one Mays was associated with, it was arranged for him to come to Little Rock for a casual dinner party to drum up business.

He flew in on a Friday, had the dinner that night but his flight home wasn't until Sunday.

Somehow I was chosen to drive him around, show him the sights and entertain him.

The first thing he wanted to see was Little Rock Central High, so we spent several minutes parked in front of the historic school.

There was no conversation until we were pulling away. He remarked quietly about the beauty of the school.

We went by the sports department of the old Arkansas Democrat. He posed for pictures and signed a softball for then-assistant sports editor Scott Morgan, which got him some teasing from Mays about not having a baseball handy.

Arkansas was playing Houston in War Memorial Stadium that night, and I barely managed to get Mays into the press box.

It was 1989, and Arkansas was coming off a heart-breaking loss to Texas 24-20.

The Razorbacks were No. 18 and the Cougars No. 12, and quarterback Quinn Grovey sparked the Hogs to three fourth-quarter touchdowns and a 45-39 win.

On the elevator after the game, Mays said it was the greatest football game he had ever watched and that he would be back.

As far as I know, he didn't make it back, but that day made a lifetime of memories for me.

Mays was a gentleman in every way, and he was appreciative of the fans he encountered.

As I dropped him off at his hotel, he looked at me and said he was retired and owned two Mercedes, and that my little car was too small for him.

"Next time I'm here, you need a bigger car to drive me around," he said with a smile. "Besides, you are the sports editor."

Willie Mays always will be my favorite baseball player.