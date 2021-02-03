Name and faces

• Dolly Parton has revealed that she was twice offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the Trump administration, but turned it down. "I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill," she told "Today" in an interview Tuesday. "And then they asked me again about it and I wouldn't travel because of the covid." In late November, it emerged that the storied songstress didn't already have one when talk show host Stephen Colbert asked former President Barack Obama why he hadn't given her one. Obama was jokingly chagrined and labeled it as an oversight, saying he would put in a word to President Joe Biden. Parton said Biden's office has indeed reached out to her but that now, she's hesitant. "Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure," said the star, who turned 75 on Jan. 19. In a separate interview, Parton was asked about the 1980s movie and song hit "9 to 5", in which she co-starred with Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda and which marked its 40th anniversary this year. The Grammy-winning legend's hit has been flipped by Squarespace -- a company that helps users build and host their own websites -- for a Super Bowl commercial. Parton, who is also an actor, producer, humanitarian and more, said she can relate to businesspeople working around the clock to fulfill their goals. "Well I work 365 [days a year]. I'm always working 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work all hours of the night and day," she said. "Whatever you need to do, you gotta get it done, however many hours it takes."

• Rocker Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label after actor Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance of sexual and other physical abuse, alleging she was "manipulated into submission" during their relationship. Manson called the allegations "horrible distortions of reality." Wood, who stars on HBO's "Westworld," had spoken frequently in recent years about being abused in a relationship but did not name the person until Monday. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood said. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." Manson's label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that after the "disturbing allegations," it will "cease to further promote his current album" and won't do any future projects with Manson. Wood and Manson's relationship became public in 2007 when he was 38 and she was 19. They were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking up. Wood, now 33, said in her post that Manson left her "brainwashed and manipulated into submission." In a response posted Monday, Manson wrote "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how -- and why -- others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."