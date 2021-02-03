Oncologist honored at meeting for generous act of canceling debt

Dr. Omar Atiq, left, an oncologist who founded a cancer treatment center in Pine Bluff and cleared $650,000 of his patient's outstanding debt during the holidays, was honored by Mayor Shirley Washington, center, and the city of Pine Bluff during Monday’s City Council meeting. Also pictured is his wife, Mehreen. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

Dr. Omar Atiq, an oncologist who founded a cancer treatment center in Pine Bluff that closed recently and cleared $650,000 of his patients' outstanding debt during the holidays, was honored by Mayor Shirley Washington and the city during Monday's council meeting.

In front of a standing ovation, Atiq, who was accompanied by his wife Mehreen, said the surprise honor meant a lot to him.

A generous holiday greeting from Atiq circulated to about 200 cancer patients of the Arkansas Cancer Clinic in December; the card informed patients, that "although health insurances pay most of the bills for the majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome. The clinic has decided to forgo all balances owed to the clinic by its patients."

Atiq is a professor of medicine and otolaryngology -- head and neck surgery -- at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he also served as the director of the Cancer Service Line and quality director and associate director of the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

In a previous interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, he said there was not a better time to do this than during a pandemic that has decimated homes, lives and businesses. Atiq's act of kindness gained national and international news, even receiving praise from his home country of Pakistan.

In an interview with "Good Morning America", Atiq said that over time he realized that there were people who were unable to pay, so he, his wife and his family thought about it and considered forgiving all the debt.

"We were just blessed with an opportunity," Atiq said during the City Council meeting. "We don't give anything that has not been given to us."

The clinic worked with a billing company to cancel the debt and to ensure that past-due balances would not reflect negatively on patients' credit reports.

This is not the first time Atiq's giving spirit has blessed the lives of others. Just last June, Atiq invested in the students at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff by donating $50,000 to create The Atiq Family Endowed Scholarship.

The funds would benefit first-generation students looking to pursue careers in the field of medicine. Atiq, whose three sons are physicians and whose daughter is in medical school, said he wanted to perpetuate the same opportunity for historically Black college/university students.

Presented with a proclamation framed with his portrait, Atiq and his wife humbly accepted the acknowledgment.

"Pine Bluff is home," Atiq said -- he and his wife spent most of their lives in Pine Bluff and their children were born and raised in the city.

Pine Bluff was the best thing that could have happened for his family, said Atiq who moved his family in 1991 after completing a fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City and after receiving a job offer from Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

"It's really God's blessing," said Atiq, who traveled from Little Rock for his surprise honor. "Pine Bluff will always be home. Our children were born here. Our parents are buried here. This is home."

Mayor Washington, who met Atiq when she was a teacher, concurred and told him no matter where they go, Pine Bluff will always be home where he is loved.

"This has shown that Dr. Atiq cares deeply about Southeast Arkansas and the people he has served," Washington said. "The people of Pine Bluff are inspired by your generosity and forever grateful for the lives you have saved and for the many lives you have touched."