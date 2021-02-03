OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks and Red Wolves to make history in 2025

It was simply for the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State to play football.

History will be made when the Red Wolves and the Razorbacks meet on Sept. 6, 2025.

For some, the 2025 game in War Memorial won’t come fast enough. For others, probably the minority, it shouldn’t happen.

I say move the Arkansas State Fair to open that weekend and make it a celebration of one state.

An antiquated policy that began more than 60 years ago of the Razorbacks not playing instate teams began to change when UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek started scheduling schools from within the UA system a couple of years ago.

The late Frank Broyles did not create the policy for all those years. He just enforced it.

Getting ASU in the mix was a longer process than most realize.

It may have started when someone on the board of trustees said it was time to enter the 21st century.

That was close to three years ago.

Yurachek and ASU Athletic Director Terry Mohajir had some initial talks. The Red Wolves were not like a team in waiting. They had the same scheduling issues as the Razorbacks.

That’s why this game couldn’t happen until 2025.

No doubt to get this game scheduled several powerful people were in the loop and they wanted the game.

Those who were in Barnhill on March 13, 1987 when UA and ASU met in the NIT basketball tournament will attest it was the greatest atmosphere in Arkansas history.

Arkansas won in overtime 67-64.

The ASU game is part of an amended agreement between UA and War Memorial Stadium that will have an immediate impact in that the first ever game between UA and UAPB will be played in the grand old lady on Oct. 23.

That takes the place of the Missouri game, which will now be played in Fayetteville on Nov. 27.

No doubt some of the motivation comes from the fact that Arkansas was playing two conference games off campus this season, the other being Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

In 2023, Western Carolina will play the Hogs in War Memorial Stadium instead of Missouri.

In 2024 UAPB will play the Razorbacks in War Memorial Stadium again.

The final year of the amended agreement between the UA and War Memorial Stadium is 2025, and that’s when the Red Wolves will play the Razorbacks in a standing-room-only historic game.

It was time.