OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks defense gets 26 turnovers in 61-48 win over MSU

It didn’t start well for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs was like a YMCA skins-and-shirts make-it-take game — except there wouldn’t have been much taking, as there wasn’t much making in the first 12 minutes.

With 7:52 to play in the first half, MSU led 18-5, but were 5 of 18 from the floor. Arkansas was 2-18.

Bbut that was when, during a time out, Eric Musselman turned the heat on high with the Hogs defense.

While the Bulldogs were suffering turnover after turnover — at one point, five in a row — Arkansas started pecking at the lead. By halftime the Hogs had outscored the visitors 23-4 down the stretch to take a 28-22 lead into intermission.

In the second half, led by Connor Vanover’s 11 second-half points, the Hogs strolled to a 61-45 win.

Vanover keyed the final run by the Hogs after the Bulldogs pulled to within 42-37.

On two called plays, Vanover got the ball down low and dunked it.

The next time down court, he squared up and hit a three pointer. That put the Razorbacks on the way to their sixth SEC win, their third in a row, against four losses.

At one point only three Razorbacks had scored. By the final buzzer, six had points.

The biggest statistic, and the difference maker, was that MSU had 26 turnovers and the Razorbacks cashed those in for 25 points.

Arkansas is home Saturday against Texas A&M.