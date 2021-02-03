Little Rock police release details in hit-and-run

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run Monday night that left a pedestrian critically injured, police said.

After watching camera footage, police believe the vehicle involved is a 2009-2014 gray Hyundai Sonata, police said.

Police added the vehicle involved would likely have damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle, particularly the driver’s side headlight.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Monday night near the intersection of Baseline and South Heights roads, police said.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to a nearby hospital, according to police.