PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Bears remain unbeaten in league play

FORT SMITH -- Make it a 9-0 start to conference play for the third consecutive season for the Northside Lady Bears.

Jersey Wolfenbarger led the way Tuesday with a game-high 32 to help Northside pick up a 73-54 victory against Bryant in a 6A-Central conference matchup at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

"It's been a good senior class and a tough conference," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "People ask what is wrong with us when we aren't playing well. But when you look at the record, they are 47-3 over the last few years. I'm proud of where we are at."

The Lady Bears were glad to have Tracey Bershers back after missing time because of COVID-19 protocols. She didn't show any signs of rust either. Bershers finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

"Tracey has been out since last Wednesday and hasn't been able to practice," Smith said. "So that was five days off without practice. I'm proud of her. She got winded at the end, but she played so well for us."

Bryant (8-7, 1-5) was guided by 17 points from freshman Brilynn Findley. The Lady Hornets also got 16 points each from Parris Atkins and Natalie Edmonson. Northside also got 14 points from Jalyn Ford.

Wolfenbarger got the offense going early with 12 first-quarter points to help Northside (19-1, 9-0) hold a 20-5 edge after the initial quarter.

After Northside committed three turnovers to start the game, Wolfenbarger drilled a shot from behind the arc for the first points of the game. The Lady Bears used a 14-0 run in the first quarter to help take control.

Northside was able to make six of its nine shots in the opening quarter, while it held Bryant to just two of 10 shooting.

After being limited to a five-point first quarter, Bryant was able to find its way on offense after that. The Lady Hornets used a 9-0 run to open the second quarter to cut Northside's lead to 20-14.

The Lady Bears then used three runs, 8-0, 6-0 and 5-0, to help take a 39-24 halftime lead. Wolfenbarger had nine in the second quarter to enter halftime with 21 points.

"She makes it look easy," Smith said of Wolfenbarger. "That is Jersey. She could've had 40 tonight. It was so smooth you really don't notice how many points she had. She played well for us as always."

Bryant was able to keep pace again with Northside in the third quarter, outscoring them 20-19. The Lady Hornets got three shots behind the arc from Findley to fall in the frame.

Northside held a 58-44 lead entering the fourth quarter and a 15-point final quarter helped put the game well out of reach. Ford had a team-high nine points in the third quarter to help the scoring attack.

Boys:Bryant 66, Fort Smith Northside 56

Bryant knew it would need to play well on the road if it wants to finish out the regular season strong. So far so good for the Hornets, who picked up a road win Tuesday night at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse.

Kade Ruffner led the way on offense with a game-high 18 points. Camren Hunter and Aiden Adams, coming off the bench, each scored 11 points for Bryant (14-3, 6-3). Will Diggins also chipped in 10 points for the Hornets.

Northside (8-10, 4-5) was led by Tamuary Releford scoring 13 points and Jacob Joe adding 11.