Razorbacks plan game with Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium

— The University of Arkansas and state officials announced Wednesday major changes to the school’s football scheduling in Little Rock, including a ground-breaking game against Arkansas State at War Memorial Stadium in 2025.

The Razorbacks and Red Wolves are scheduled to play their first-ever game Sept. 6, 2025.

More from WholeHogSports Arkansas' future nonconference schedules

Playing Arkansas State is part of several modifications to the Razorbacks' agreement with the the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, which oversees the stadium.

The changes include bringing the Missouri games to campus to prevent the Razorbacks from having only two on-campus conference games in 2021 and ’23, years in which Arkansas is the designated home team in its Southwest Classic series against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

In exchange, War Memorial Stadium will receive more non-conference games in the coming years, including a first-ever game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 23.

Other future games scheduled to be played in Little Rock include season-opening games against Western Carolina on Sept. 2, 2023, and UAPB on Aug. 31, 2024.

Arkansas has also added a Sept. 14, 2024, game against Alabama-Birmingham in Fayetteville. That game replaces a previously scheduled game against Kent State on that date.

The Razorbacks' new agreement with War Memorial Stadium removes some conditions in previous agreements between the parties, including revenue and attendance benchmarks for each game. A requirement for Arkansas to play its spring football game in Little Rock in 2022 and 2024 was also removed.

Last year the SEC rejected the Razorbacks' request to play a spring football game in Little Rock, citing league rules related to off-campus practices. Arkansas' 2020 spring game was canceled after the outbreak of covid-19.