Relyance cancels White Hall groundbreaking event

With the predictions of heavy rain and inclement weather, Relyance Bank's official groundbreaking was canceled on its new $15 million White Hall headquarters.

The groundbreaking will not be rescheduled, company spokeswoman Julie Bridgforth said.

Clark Contractors LLC of Little Rock is the contractor, and the project is expected to be completed within 22 months.

Last summer, the 55-year-old Pine Bluff banking giant officially announced that it had outgrown its home on Poplar Street in Pine Bluff and was moving to White Hall.

It's new building will be just west of Interstate 530 on U.S. 270 (Sheridan Road inside the city limits), across from Smart Motors.

At that time, Chuck Morgan, Relyance Bank chairman and CEO, told the Pine Bluff Commercial, "Our board has been talking about looking for a new site for about 10 years but we spent most of our resources on growth, particularly in the Little Rock area."

Polk Stanley Wilcox Architects of Little Rock designed the 40,000 square foot, three-floor building, infusing modern with traditional architecture.

The first floor will have a pod-type design that's universal to the banking world, along with interactive teller machines (ITMs), similar to the familiar ATMs.

It will also house loan and credit offices and a call center operation.

The second floor will provide ample space for their trust and wealth management offices and human resources, while a boardroom and executive offices will be on the top.

The new headquarters will house about 100 employees to start, occupying about 70% of the building. That leaves room for future growth, Morgan said.